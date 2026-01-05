Emmerdale shock as Graham Foster returns to soap six years after ‘death’ but what happens next?

Corriedale delivered another huge shock tonight, as Graham Foster made an unexpected return – six years after his apparent death in Emmerdale.

Andrew Scarborough portrayed the much-loved character between 2017 and 2020, before Graham was seemingly killed by Rhona’s ex-husband Pierce. At the time, his death was treated as final, with the village grieving his loss and a full investigation taking place. Until now, everyone believed Graham was gone for good.

But in a twist that few saw coming, Corriedale has suggested that Graham was never really dead at all.

Graham is alive in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Graham Foster returns in Corriedale

During tonight’s historic one-night-only crossover between Emmerdale and Coronation Street (Monday, January 5), viewers were introduced to a mysterious man driving a van containing an unknown woman tied up in the back.

When the dramatic crash unfolded, the van became part of the chaos at the scene. It wasn’t until Joe Tate arrived that the mystery deepened. Joe had been brought along by Robert, who was desperately searching for Aaron amid fears that John might kill him – but it soon became clear Joe’s presence served another purpose.

Following an explosion, Joe was knocked back and hit his head. When he came round, Coronation Street’s Kit Green checked on him, with Joe brushing it off and admitting he must have banged his head.

Meanwhile, the mystery man returned to his van to find the woman he had tied up had escaped – and he was far from pleased. Despite that, his focus quickly shifted to Joe’s wellbeing.

The next time viewers saw him, he was watching over Joe’s hospital room. And finally, the camera revealed his face. It was Graham Foster.

Graham was then seen making a phone call, telling someone that he had something else to deal with and confirming the woman had got away. While her identity remains a mystery, it seems clear Graham’s priority now is keeping a close eye on Joe.

Graham checked on Joe (Credit: ITV)

Will Graham be heading back to Emmerdale?

Naturally, the reveal raises plenty of questions – not least because there was a full murder investigation into Graham’s supposed death. But Emmerdale has never shied away from bringing characters back from the dead, especially those connected to the Tate family.

In fact, with Kim and Joe both having returned from the brink before, Graham’s survival almost makes him feel more Tate than ever.

How Graham managed to fake his death remains a mystery, but it’s hard to believe it wasn’t carefully planned. And if he does decide to step back into Joe’s life properly, there’s little doubt Joe would welcome him with open arms. Their bond was always strong, with a clear father-son dynamic that fans loved.

And with Kim Tate now single once again, could the three of them reunite and take control of Home Farm together?

There may be more questions than answers right now. But one thing is certain – some huge scenes are on the way. With twists like this already unfolding, 2026 is shaping up to be a standout year for Emmerdale.

And as for Graham Foster’s return? We’re more than ready for what comes next.

