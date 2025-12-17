Corriedale mystery deepens as fans spot mystery character ‘Jodie’ in crossover cast list

Corriedale speculation is running wild after fresh details about the soap crossover revealed a curious new name – and then seemingly erased it. Fans were quick to notice a character called Jodie listed in the cast for the special episode, sparking plenty of questions about who she is and which soap she belongs to.

The intrigue began when a full Corriedale cast list named actress and singer Olivia Frances-Brown as appearing in the episode. But with little information attached to her character – and her name later disappearing from some reports – viewers are now convinced there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Paramedic Asha will battle to save lives in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale confirms full cast list for special episode

The highly anticipated crossover episode will air on Monday January 5 2026. It will be preceded by a standalone episode of Emmerdale and one of Coronation Street. That means a full two hours of soap drama on the night. And with no early ITVX release either viewers will need to settle in for the evening.

After weeks of teasing, ITV has now confirmed which familiar faces will be involved. Leading the charge are Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle, Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle. They’re joined by Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle, Christopher Chittell as Eric Pollard and Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob Gallagher.

Also appearing are Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma, Ned Porteous as Joe Tate, Oliver Farnworth returning as John Sugden and Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh. Lawrence Robb’s Mackenzie Boyd will once again be fighting for survival, alongside Natalie J Robb as Moira Dingle, Joe Absolom as Ray Walters, Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden, Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden and Isabel Hodgins as Victoria Sugden.

Kevin and Abi race search for Debbie in the smoke (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars in Corriedale

The Coronation Street side of things looks like this:

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster

Tanisha Gorey as Asha Alahan

Amy Cudden as Becky Swain

Sydney Martin as Betsy Swain

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew

Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster

Alison King as Carla Connor

Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster

Jason Callender as James Bailey

William Roache as Ken Barlow

Michael Le Vell as Kevin Webster

Jacob Roberts as Kit Green

Vicky Myers as Lisa Swain

Vinta Morgan as Ronnie Bailey

Tina O’Brien as Sarah Platt

Julia Goulding as Shona Platt

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe

Gareth Pierce as Todd Grimshaw

Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow

It’s a packed line-up – but it’s the one unfamiliar name that has really caught fans’ attention.

Charity supports Shona in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jodie in Corriedale?

Among the Coronation Street cast listings, Olivia Frances-Brown was named as playing a character called Jodie. Since then, her name has quietly vanished from some online articles. It has sent speculation into overdrive among fans who spotted it early.

Social media quickly filled with theories. One fan wondered whether Jodie could be connected to Becky, “What if ‘Jodie’ is Becky’s new girlfriend or wife?” they asked on social media.

Another admitted they loved the mystery, questioning whether Jodie was insignificant – or crucial to the storyline.”Thinking about the Jodie character they removed from the Corriedale cast list. I love a mystery single-name character. Could be no one, but could be important?”

“They remove Olivia Frances-Brown aka Jodie from the Corriedale cast list? They literally retracted all articles related to her. I’m so curious now,” shared a third.

A fourth simply asked: “Can someone please tell me who Jodie is?”

One viewer suggested Jodie could be something as simple as a wedding singer, noting the actress’s musical background.

As anticipation builds for this major piece of event television, the mystery remains. Will Jodie turn out to be a key figure in Corriedale’s story – or a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role that fans have read far too much into?

For now, Jodie remains one of Corriedale’s biggest unanswered questions.

