As Corriedale gets a premiere date, here’s when the big crossover lands

Corriedale is creeping ever closer, and the long-awaited Emmerdale/Coronation Street crossover officially has a premiere just weeks away.

This January, viewers will watch a massive multi-car smash pull characters from both villages and cobbles into the same jaw-dropping disaster. It’s a first-of-its-kind stunt for the soaps, and the countdown has truly begun.

And now, at last, we know exactly when the chaos will hit our screens. Excited? Absolutely.

Corriedale will air in January (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale January date finally confirmed

Corriedale is ushering in a brand-new ‘soap power hour’ on ITV in 2026, and it’s about to shake up your weeknights in the best way. From Monday, January 5th, Emmerdale will take the 8pm to 8.30pm slot, with Coronation Street sliding in right after from 8.30pm to 9pm as the new week nightly routine.

And you’ll want that date circled and highlighted, because January 5th is when the special Corriedale crossover finally lands.

Before the chaos hits, Emmerdale airs as normal at 7pm, followed by a standard Coronation Street at 7.30pm. Then comes the big one – the full-hour Corriedale episode from 8pm to 9pm.

That means viewers get a double helping of soap drama. Yes, two full hours of Emmerdale and Corrie mayhem in one night. And with the colossal car pile-up set to change lives on both sides of the Pennines, nothing will be the same again.

Corriedale is set to be ‘explosive’ (Credit: ITV)

Other important Corriedale details to note

Turns out the Corrie/Emmerdale crossover chaos is even juicier than we thought. We already knew Aaron Dingle and Weatherfield’s Lisa Swain were being thrown into the mix, but a brand-new trailer recently dropped a few more familiar voices into the mayhem.

Among the frantic shouts for help, fans can pick out David Platt panicking in true Platt style, Tracy Barlow sounding thoroughly unimpressed with the universe, and Emmerdale’s Liam Cavanagh trying to keep everyone breathing and upright. We bet everyone’s truly happy to have a doctor one the scene. But, but one medic in a storm of smashed cars? Good luck, mate.

The teaser finally confirmed the big disaster too. Yes, it’s a massive pile-up on a dark, miserable rural road just outside Hotten.

Also, back in the Emmerdale village, Belle Dingle is apparently juggling Debbie Webster’s wedding plans, which explains all the mysterious ‘bridezilla in Manchester’ chatter. How any of this spirals into catastrophe, and why on earth Weatherfield residents end up in Yorkshire is yet to be confirmed though. The suspense truly has us on the edge of our seats!

