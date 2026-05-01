Old faces return to EastEnders for Nigel’s funeral

Some old faces will be returning to EastEnders for Nigel’s funeral with his stepdaughter Clare coming back once more.

And Clare’s not the only familiar face who’s heading to Walford for Nigel’s sad goodbye.

Julie’s son Josh will also be returning, which means Clare and Josh reunited on screen for the first time in almost 30 years!

Clare, Julie and Josh will be together again (Credit: BBC)

Clare and Josh reunited

Josh was played by S Club star Jon Lee back in the 1990s, and fans will be delighted to know that the pop star will be reprising his role when Josh returns!

Of course Gemma Bissix will be playing Clare.

Everything you need to know about Josh

Josh was the reason Julie and Nigel met! Back in 1997, he rescued Clare when she was being targeted by bullies.

The teens hit it off and Clare developed a thumping big crush on Josh. She spent a lot of time trying to impress him and the pair started dating.

But their cute romance hit a snag when she found out that Josh’s mum was her teacher, Julie!

Clare got over it though, and she was delighted when Julie and Nigel started dating too.

In April 1998, Julie and Josh moved to Scotland. Nigel and Clare decided to stay in Walford.

But right at the last minute, Nigel changed his mind. He asked Julie if he and Clare could move with her and Josh.

Of course Julie agreed. Clare was thrilled, and she and Nigel left Albert Square a few weeks later.

Clare came back to see Nigel earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Josh and Clare back in Walford

“It was quite surreal stepping back on to Albert Square after so many years,” said Jon. “It was lovely to see my onscreen family again”.

“When I returned earlier this year, we always knew Clare had to come back for Nigel’s funeral,” Gemma added. “He meant so much to her, and it felt right to be there for the conclusion of his story, as everyone came together to say their final goodbyes.”

We can’t wait to see them on scene, even though Nigel’s funeral is bound to be a tearjerker!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns