Coronation Street confirms Theo Silverton’s killer will finally be unmasked next week

Yes, it’s almost time for the identity of Theo Silverton’s killer to finally be exposed in some truly explosive Coronation Street scenes.

A brand new Corrie promo has dropped tonight, teasing a dramatic dinner party that quickly spirals out of control and sets the stage for one of the soap’s biggest ever revelations.

Next week, viewers will finally discover exactly who killed Theo back in April – and the countdown is officially on.

Accusations are flung (Credit: ITV)

A dinner party with huge consequences in Coronation Street

Get the table set and brace yourselves, because Coronation Street is about to serve up a dinner party to remember next week.

What begins as a seemingly normal evening on the cobbles soon descends into total chaos, as old tensions resurface, accusations fly, and more than a few uncomfortable truths are dragged into the open.

And once the plates are cleared, fans will finally get the answer to the question everyone’s been asking – who killed Theo Silverton?

A series of flashbacks will take viewers back to the night in April when Theo’s body was discovered, slowly piecing together what really happened.

The drama gets underway earlier in the day when Kit finds out that Sarah has invited Todd and Summer over for dinner. Never one to miss a chance to stir things up, Kit decides to expand the guest list, bringing Maria and Gary into the mix as well.

As you might expect, squeezing that particular group around one table proves to be a disaster waiting to happen.

Accusations fly

A new teaser for the episode gives a taste of the chaos to come. What looks like a smart, civilised dinner setting quickly unravels. A glass is smashed, furniture is thrown, tempers explode – and accusations start flying across the room.

It isn’t long before Gary and Sarah find themselves right at the centre of the drama.

Maria soon sees her chance and wastes no time in laying her suspicions bare. She accuses Gary and Sarah of having an affair.

This is a claim that sends shockwaves through the group. It turns an already awkward evening into something far more explosive. But Maria isn’t the only one who has noticed something doesn’t quite add up.

Kit has also picked up on Gary and Sarah’s strange behaviour and is determined to get to the bottom of what’s really going on. As questions pile up and the atmosphere becomes increasingly tense, it becomes clear that several guests are hiding secrets they are desperate to keep buried.

Who killed him? (Credit: ITV)

Theo Silverton’s murderer is finally revealed in Coronation Street

Of course, looming over everything is the biggest question of all – Theo Silverton’s death.

As the dinner party descends into chaos, viewers will be taken back through flashbacks to the night Theo died. Each new revelation brings them closer to the truth. Bit by bit, the tangled web of secrets linking those at the table begins to unravel.

With more than one guest having a possible motive, nobody can be ruled out just yet.

By the end of the night, the mystery will finally be solved. The killer’s exposed, and several relationships could be left hanging by a thread.

One thing is certain – it’s a dinner party the Weatherfield residents won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

The storyline reaches its dramatic conclusion in a special hour-long episode airing on Monday, June 22 at 9pm. The episode is also available to stream on ITVX and Youtube from 7am.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the new Corrie promo ahead of the episode here!

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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