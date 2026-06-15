ITVX Coronation Street episode delivers major update on Sam Blakeman’s health as family struggles to come to terms with diagnosis

In tonight’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 15), Sam Blakeman was given a life-changing diagnosis after a worrying spell in hospital, leaving his family reeling as doctors explained what they believe he is dealing with.

Following Sam’s recent mental health crisis, Nick, Leanne and Toyah anxiously waited for updates from the hospital team, desperate for answers about the teenage boy’s condition and what happens next.

Sam was likely suffering from schizophrenia (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Sam Blakeman given diagnosis after hospital crisis

Back on the ward, tensions were high as Nick was quietly told by staff that it would be best for him not to see Sam at that moment, as doctors tried to keep the situation stable.

It was then that a member of the hospital team came out to speak to Leanne and Toyah. They revealed that Sam appears to be suffering from schizophrenia. The team explained they had already spoken to Sam. They had told him he is unwell and in need of support, but he has refused to take some medication. Despite this, doctors made it clear that because he is seen as a risk to himself, he would still need to continue with oral medication.

Moments later, Sam suddenly appeared in the hospital corridor and came face to face with Nick. Misinterpreting what was happening around him, Sam became convinced that people were trying to poison him. Everyone was working together ‘against him’.

Nick quickly apologised, insisting he never intended for Sam to see him. But as Sam became increasingly distressed, begging to go home and shouting in the corridor, staff intervened and took him back to his room. His family were also told they would not be able to visit until he was more stable.

Sam wanted to go home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sam sectioned as family struggle with reality

Before Nick, Leanne and Toyah left the hospital, they were also informed about the legal framework now being considered for Sam’s care. As his condition was viewed as potentially dangerous to himself, he would be sectioned. Toyah tried to steady a shaken Nick as the reality of the situation began to sink in.

Later back on the Street, Nick gathered everyone at the Bistro, clearly struggling to process what had happened. He blamed Ben Driscoll for not flagging concerns about Sam earlier, even when he noticed something wasn’t right. He instead assumed Sam’s withdrawn behaviour was just typical teenage moodiness.

Nick was left consumed with guilt over not spotting the signs in his own son sooner. He also linked Sam’s deterioration to the pressure surrounding the upcoming Megan Walsh court case. Nick believed the stress may have played a major role in what has unfolded.

He questioned whether, had Ben realised earlier that Megan was grooming Will, Sam might never have become involved in the situation at all.

As emotions run high, the question now is whether Nick can come to terms with Sam’s diagnosis and give him the support he so clearly needs going forward.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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