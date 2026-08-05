Giovanni Pernice fans can reportedly pick up tickets for the former Strictly star’s Blackpool live show for just £5.95, down from a general-sale price of around £33.

The alleged deal comes as the dancer continues building his career away from the BBC following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing in 2024.

Giovanni’s show has had its ticket prices cut, reports claim (Credit: Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s tour tickets ‘reduced’

According to The Sun, discounted tickets for An Audience With Giovanni Pernice have appeared on Show Film First ahead of the September 3 performance.

The platform, which is free for fans to use, offers tickets to help fill empty seats at live events. While admission reportedly costs around £33 through general sale, places are being advertised there for £5.95.

The Blackpool production is set to take audiences through Giovanni’s story, including his childhood in Italy and his dancing career. It will also feature a question-and-answer session with fans.

There is no indication in the report of how many reduced tickets have been made available.

Giovanni’s show hasn’t sold out (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni’s life after Strictly

Giovanni joined Strictly in 2015 and lifted the Glitterball trophy with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.

He left the programme in 2024 following a formal complaint from his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. Giovanni denied wrongdoing. The BBC later apologised to Amanda and upheld six of the 17 complaints made, The Sun reports.

Away from Strictly, Giovanni has also been promoting his book, Gio: Taking the Lead, and running dance classes.

He is due to return to television in an upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which was reportedly filmed earlier this year.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up just got longer as Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall reveals himself as a contestant

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