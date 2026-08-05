Tommy Fury has claimed Molly-Mae Hague’s weekly food shop for her and Bambi costs between £250 and £350, before he buys a separate supply of food for himself.

Speaking on the What The Fury? podcast, the boxer explained that his training diet is very different from the food Molly-Mae orders. He said he therefore shops separately and only eats what he buys himself.

His dad John was taken aback by the figure, asking: “Is that a week? Do you not eat Molly’s food when she cooks?”

Molly-Mae spends hundreds a week for her and Bambi (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tommy Fury explains why Molly-Mae Hague and Bambi have a separate shop

Tommy said Molly-Mae “lives off toasties and crisps and sweets”, adding: “I don’t live like that.”

He explained that his diet has to support his training, whereas Molly-Mae does not have the same requirements.

Describing how the household shopping works, Tommy said: “The way it works is, Molly does an online shop that comes but the way Molly eats and the way I eat are two different things.

“So, Molly kind of looks out for her and the baby. But me, I do my own shop. I only eat the food that I buy.”

‘That’s the budget for a family of four!’

The revelation left some social media users stunned. One wrote: “Per week!! That’s the budget for a family of four wow.”

Another questioned: “How on earth do you spend that much a week on food for 2 adults and a toddler even if you’re buying quality steaks.”

However, someone else defended the arrangement, saying: “Fair enough. He’s an athlete and knows what he’s got to prepare for the week, so he gets what he needs. It works for them!”

Tommy talks about leaving social media

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tommy revealed that he and Molly-Mae have discussed eventually stepping away from their public lives.

He said: “I can see myself getting to a stage in life where I don’t have anything. Instagram, Facebook, nothing. I’ll have a Nokia phone, that’s it.

“You just get to a point where you don’t want it anymore and off-grid living will be nice and peaceful.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae met on Love Island in 2019. They share daughter Bambi and welcomed their second child, a son named Midas, in June.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!