Simon Cowell fans stunned by his appearance as Lauren Silverman shares Malibu pool photo

Lauren Silverman has shared how a laid-back summer in Malibu left her feeling calmer and more grateful, alongside new family snaps featuring fiancé Simon Cowell.

The entrepreneur, 49, said she had spent much of the break offline as the family enjoyed time outdoors, long walks and slower afternoons away from their phones.

Introducing the Instagram gallery on Wednesday, Lauren wrote: “Part one of our Malibu summer. Summer in Malibu has become less about where we are and more about how we are.”

One picture captured Lauren and Simon embracing during a hike. She wore lilac workout gear, a woven hat and sunglasses, while the Britain’s Got Talent star opted for a grey T-shirt and white shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Cowell (@laurenmichellecowell)

Simon Cowell relaxes by the pool in Lauren Silverman’s new snap

The couple’s summer also included meals out and time at the beach. Other pictures showed Simon relaxing in a swimming pool with a magazine, while Lauren posted glimpses of camping and an outdoor film night with their 12-year-old son, Eric.

Lauren said the experience had reminded her that time, nature and being with loved ones could matter more than material luxuries.

She concluded: “I always leave feeling a little lighter, a little calmer and a lot more grateful.”

Fans were loving the snaps. Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Lauren – fabulous photos of you all.”

“Beautiful Lauren – absolutely stunning,” another said. “So lovely,” a third wrote.

“I aspire to be the level of chill that Simon is on that lilo,” another added.

Simon and Lauren enjoyed some time in Malibu (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Lauren’s birthday getaway

The Malibu update follows Lauren’s recent 49th birthday trip to Montecito with Simon and Eric.

Her birthday gallery included a selfie with Simon, a large bouquet of white roses and dinner at Lucky’s. Lauren said the celebrations also involved long bike rides, sunshine and time by the sea.

She said there had been no large party and that the weekend instead centred on nature and the people she loved. Lauren also revealed that she had consciously stepped away from her phone so she could enjoy the celebrations.

Simon and Lauren became engaged in December 2021. They share son Eric, while Lauren also has an older son, Adam.

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