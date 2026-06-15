EastEnders fans will need to make a note of some changes this week as the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to impact TV schedules.

Soap viewers are no strangers to seeing their favourite programmes moved around when major sporting events take over the schedules. While some soaps have even been pulled from the schedules entirely during big tournaments, there is better news for EastEnders fans this time around.

Although the BBC soap won’t air in its usual slots across the week, viewers will still get all four episodes as normal.

Denise tells her family about her cancer diagnosis at Kim and Howie’s party this week (Credit: BBC)

When and where is EastEnders airing this week?

This week, episodes will air on Monday to Thursday as usual. The changes are where the episodes will air and at what time.

On Monday and Tuesday, you will be able to watch EastEnders at the usual time of 7.30 pm but on BBC Two instead of BBC One.

Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes will return to BBC One, but will be shown at the later time of 8.30 pm.

All four episodes will land on BBC iPlayer at 6 am on the morning of transmission as usual.

Libby returns this week and soon causes drama for Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

What happens in EastEnders this week?

Monday, June 15

Jack turns to Phil to help persuade Denise to get treatment for her cancer. However, Denise doesn’t take kindly to Phil’s concern and throws him out of the house. Eventually, Denise tells her family about her cancer diagnosis during an engagement party for Kim and Howie, leaving everyone shocked. Also, Vinny feels sidelined at a midwife appointment with Penny and Bea moves into Mo’s spare room.

Tuesday, June 16

With her family’s support, Denise calls the hospital back and prepares for her month-long stay in hospital for treatment. Libby also comes home to Walford to support her mum, and the pair share an emotional reunion. Also, Vinny asks Penny to move in with him, and Chelsea admits to Libby that Gray’s nan, Sheila. has been sending cheques for Jordan that she’s never cashed.

Bea comes between Billy and Honey again this week (Credit: BBC)

Wednesday, June 17

Vinny is excited about moving in with Penny, but Penny worries about how to break the news to Gina. Libby also sees that Chelsea is struggling financially now that she can no longer work while looking after Jordan. Taking matters into her own hands, she calls Sheila for help. Also, Ian sacks Johnny as his lawyer.

Thursday, June 18

Ian turns to Kathy for help finding a top solicitor, while Chelsea and Libby finally meet Sheila face-to-face. After Sheila insists she has no contact with Gray, Chelsea agrees to accept her financial support. But could that decision come back to haunt her? Meanwhile, Penny and Gina continue avoiding an awkward conversation about moving out, while Bea once again interferes in Billy and Honey’s marriage.

With Denise facing one of the biggest challenges of her life, Libby’s return stirring up fresh drama and tensions continuing to build across Walford, it looks set to be another eventful week in EastEnders despite the schedule shake-up.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Penny makes a life-changing decision