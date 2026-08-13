Emmerdale early release confirms Charity’s fate after Dr Todd murder as she makes revelation to the Dingles

Emmerdale has confirmed Charity Dingle’s fate in the early ITVX release, as the Dingles rallied around following Dr Todd’s death.

It’s been an explosive week in the Dales, with Sarah finally revealed as the person responsible for Todd’s death. However, determined to protect her niece, Charity took full responsibility for what happened.

With fans fearing Charity could be sent to prison, her fate has now been revealed in ITVX’s early release, as she made a shocking revelation to the Dingles.

Warning – spoilers for tonight’s episode ahead. The ep is available already on ITVX and YouTube.

She told the family what Dr Todd did to her (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles rallied together in Emmerdale

In Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale, Sarah found herself facing a series of questions from her family, particularly Cain, who could tell she was hiding something.

The Dingles decided it was best to keep the details surrounding Todd’s death within the family. As a result, the pub was closed and a family meeting was called, although there were noticeably few Dingles in attendance.

But as they went over what had happened, Cain eventually couldn’t keep his suspicions to himself.

He questioned Sarah about what she was hiding and admitted that he didn’t believe the story she had given them. After all, Cain knew Charity well enough to know she wouldn’t simply walk into a police station and confess to a murder without a reason.

Rather than encouraging Sarah to finally tell the truth, Cain’s questioning had the opposite effect.

Sarah fled the meeting and headed straight to the police station.

The Dingles rallied together (Credit: ITV)

Charity made a revelation in Emmerdale

Sarah arrived at the station and told the person at the desk that she wanted to speak to someone about Dr Todd.

But before she could reveal anything, Charity walked out of the station alongside DS Ramsden.

She had been released pending further investigation and returned to the village with Sarah, where she was immediately met by more questions from the Dingles.

At first, Charity attempted to brush everything off with vague answers. However, Jacob and Cain weren’t prepared to let her avoid the subject and wanted to know exactly why Todd had been at her house.

Eventually, Charity realised that the only way forward was to tell her family the truth.

She revealed that Dr Todd had raped her, leaving the Dingles completely stunned.

Sarah then clarified that this was what she knew had happened. This meant the family were left believing they now understood the circumstances surrounding Todd’s death.

However, Emmerdale spoilers remain tight-lipped about what will happen as the police investigation continues.

The revelation is certain to put enormous pressure on both Charity and Sarah. They will attempt to deal with the aftermath of Todd’s death.

And with Charity still taking responsibility for what happened, fans will also be watching closely to see whether her marriage to Mack can survive the fallout.

Read more: Is Emma Atkins leaving Emmerdale? Exit fears grow as Charity takes the blame for Dr Todd’s murder