Ricky Gervais has faced criticism from social media users after promoting his work hours after his The Office co-star Lucy Davis revealed she has incurable breast cancer.

Ricky also left a heart emoji beneath Lucy’s stage four breast cancer announcement. Lucy replied to him with: “xxx.”

However, some followers took issue with Ricky sharing posts about his YouTube channel, tour and other projects.

Ricky was called ‘insensitive’ for promoting his work following Lucy’s diagnosis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ricky Gervais faces criticism over timing of posts following Lucy Davis’ terminal cancer diagnosis

In a post on X around four hours after Lucy’s announcement, Ricky promoted his YouTube account.

He wrote: “I do live broadcasts every Sunday on my YouTube channel. They’re mostly [bleep]. Please subscribe anyway.”

He followed that message with further work-related posts, including material about his Netflix show Alleycats.

A number of people responding on X described the timing as “tone deaf” or “insensitive”.

“Bit tone deaf. Former co worker on one of the most successful pieces of work you’ve been involved in, revealed she is terminally ill, and you’re posting this stuff all evening,” one user wrote.

“Holy [bleep] Rick. I knew you were out of touch and a narcissist but you post this [bleep] after the news about Lucy?” another person asked.

“[Bleep] your cats. Show some respect,” a third insisted.

“Care to comment or got a finger up your cat’s [bleep]?” a fourth asked.

ED! has reached out to Ricky’s reps for comment.

Lucy Davis reveals stage four cancer diagnosis

Lucy and Ricky appeared together in the UK version of The Office. She played receptionist Dawn Tinsley, while he starred as manager David Brent.

In her Instagram post, Lucy explained that she had received her diagnosis around 18 months earlier.

She wrote: “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasised to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.”

The actress said the initial change she noticed was a small hard spot rather than a lump. She encouraged others not to ignore changes and to have anything concerning checked.

Lucy also explained that pain can make standing and walking difficult, meaning she sometimes needs to use a wheelchair. Despite everything she is facing, she said humour has remained hugely important to her.

“The thing that has been most vital to me is humour,” she wrote, adding that she had asked friends and relatives not to treat her as though she were unwell.

Lucy said she hopes to continue acting, describing it as one of her greatest joys. She also plans to carry on with her animal rights work.

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