Shirley Ballas left contestants looking surprised when she sternly told off her son Mark during a judging session on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge is appearing alongside Mark on the US spin-off.

According to The Sun, the awkward moment unfolded as Shirley was giving her feedback to a pair of dancers. Mark cut in, saying: “But it’s also open to interpretation.”

Shirley turned towards him and replied: “Can I finish my note please?”

After Mark agreed, she added: “Thank you Mark, we’re not at home now, we’re in a professional arena.”

Shirley Ballas was giving her feedback on The Next Pro (Credit: Disney+)

Shirley Ballas gives son Mark warning on The Next Pro

The contestants reportedly raised their eyebrows at the exchange, while those watching backstage also appeared surprised.

Shirley then returned to her critique. Mark, meanwhile, put his fingers to his mouth as he tried to hide a smile, suggesting he had taken his mum’s warning in good humour.

The Next Pro follows 12 rising professional dancers as they live and train together. They are competing for the chance to become a professional on Dancing With The Stars, with former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard among those taking part.

Mark has extensive experience on the US dance competition. He has appeared as a professional on and off since 2007 and has won the show three times.

Shirley told off son Mark for interrupting her (Credit: Disney+)

Shirley gushes over working with son Mark

Elsewhere, Shirley has opened up about working with Mark on the show.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the star said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

An emotional Mark added: “It’s been great, you know. It’s another day at the office for us. We’ve been doing this since I was a boy so it’s really fun.”

Read more: Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard breaks down in tears as he admits ‘I’ve sacrificed so much’ amid wedding news

What do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.