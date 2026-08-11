AJ Pritchard tearfully revealed he moved his wedding to compete for a place on Dancing With The Stars.

The admission came during an emotional scene on The Next Pro,

Fellow contestant Nina Mayster comforted the former Strictly Come Dancing professional as he cried about the stress and exhaustion of the competition.

AJ Pritchard and Zara Zoffany have delayed their wedding (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

AJ Pritchard admits pressure became “overwhelming”

On the latest episode of The Next Pro, AJ told Nina: “Just like the stress and exhaustion, especially when you do a routine and just want it to be perfect. For years and years I’ve wanted this and I don’t want to go home.”

Nina tried to reassure him, saying: “It’s not going to happen. Stop it. Don’t even think like that.”

Speaking separately to the camera, AJ admitted he may place too much pressure on himself because he wants people to understand how important the opportunity is to him.

He then revealed that his commitment to the competition had affected his wedding plans.

AJ said: “I’ve sacrificed so much to be here and do this. I’ve had to move my wedding. It’s overwhelming when I actually think about the lengths I’ve gone to.

“To not achieve what I’ve given up everything for would just be so disappointing.”

The report did not give further details about when AJ and his fiancée Zara Zoffany now plan to marry. AJ reportedly proposed to Zara in Hyde Park last June, two years into their relationship.

AJ Pritchard became tearful on The Next Pro (Credit: Disney+)

When was AJ on Strictly?

AJ appeared as a professional on Strictly Come Dancing for four series between 2016 and 2019. More recently, he said he would like the BBC programme to employ more British dancers to support homegrown talent.

AJ is competing on The Next Pro in an attempt to earn a place on Dancing With The Stars.

Read more: Oti Mabuse hits out at former Strictly co-star AJ Pritchard for ‘rubbing people up the wrong way’

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