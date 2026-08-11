Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has revealed what she typically eats in a day – and there is still room for a sweet treat.

The update comes during a period of change for the 36-year-old dancer. After being dropped from the professional line-up earlier in 2026, Nadiya has since reportedly been in discussions over a possible Strictly comeback as a choreographer.

Nadiya Bychkova has shared her diet secrets (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

What does Nadiya Bychkova eat in a day?

Speaking to Closer Magazine, Nadiya explained that she usually begins her morning with Greek yoghurt, berries and a drizzle of honey. Alternatively, she will have eggs and avocado on sourdough bread.

Lunch is typically grilled chicken or salmon, served with plenty of vegetables or a large salad. When the weather turns colder, homemade soup is another favourite.

Her evening meal follows a similar pattern. Nadiya chooses meat or fish with vegetables and adds a carbohydrate such as sweet potato, quinoa or buckwheat.

The reported weekly food bill for Nadiya and her 10-year-old daughter Mila is between £80 and £120.

Her training snacks and sweet treat

On busy training days, the dancer makes protein shakes or snacks on yoghurt and cottage cheese. If she fancies something sweet, she reaches for a couple of squares of dark chocolate.

Nadiya also drinks plenty of water, alongside a coffee in the morning and peppermint tea before bed. She rarely drinks alcohol, although she keeps a bottle of champagne chilled for special occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Could Nadiya return to Strictly?

Nadiya’s future on television could still involve the show that made her a familiar face with viewers.

In an interview with Hello magazine in June, she confirmed that talks had taken place about potentially choreographing Strictly’s professional group numbers. She said creating dances and telling stories through choreography felt like a natural next step.

Read more: Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard breaks down in tears as he admits ‘I’ve sacrificed so much’ amid wedding news

There could be another major TV opportunity ahead too. MailOnline reports that Nadiya is in advanced discussions to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, with the dancer said to have impressed ITV bosses.

Her possible Strictly role and reported jungle appearance remain potential projects rather than confirmed next moves.

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