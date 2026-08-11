Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘this will be my last child’ as she shares family update

Molly-Mae Hague has said she does not plan to have any more children after sharing a candid family update about life with a toddler and newborn.

The influencer, 27, told viewers of her latest YouTube vlog that she was “in survival mode” while caring for 10-week-old son Midas and three-year-old daughter Bambi, whom she shares with partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae had already indicated that her family felt complete with two children. However, her latest update laid bare the difficulties behind that decision as she discussed what she described as Midas’ reflux and feeding problems.

Molly-Mae says she wants no more children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague says Midas will be her last child in family update

Speaking about the pressures of parenting both children, Molly-Mae said: “Like, peace and love and prosperity and all of that, but it’s just a lot, like, obviously, and I’m, like, I feel like I’m showing a lot of, like, oh, you know, I’m coping, I’m good, but also…

I’m having moments where I’m thinking 100 percent, like, I’m so blessed and so lucky, but this will be my last child.”

She acknowledged that many mothers care for larger families, but described her own experience of having a young baby and a three-year-old as “a little bit savage”.

Molly-Mae said she wanted to be honest about both the positive and difficult sides of motherhood rather than suggesting she was coping well at every moment.

The mum-of-two said Midas had been struggling during feeds because of what she described as reflux. She told viewers: “I’ve never, ever heard a baby scream like that.”

She added that hearing her son in distress had been deeply upsetting, explaining: “He’s crying, I want to cry.”

According to Molly-Mae, dealing with feeding and digestive difficulties had made an already demanding stage of family life even harder.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury divide parenting duties

Molly-Mae also explained that she and Tommy had been doing separate activities with the children while trying to establish a routine for Midas.

She said keeping to that routine could leave the whole family “tied to the house”, but taking the children out separately meant she and Tommy spent much of their time apart until bedtime.

The situation had left her torn between meeting her baby’s needs and making sure the arrangement was also fair on Bambi.

Read more: Astonishing amount Molly-Mae Hague spends on herself and Bambi a week leaves fans gobsmacked

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