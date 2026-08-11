‘I’ve got the ick!’ EastEnders fans predict a dark side to cheerful newcomer

EastEnders fans have confessed newcomer DC Craig is giving them “the ick” because he’s been getting too close to teenager Amy Mitchell.

Craig has been investigating Joel’s attack, quizzing the Walford teens about their involvement.

Jack’s given him his approval and he seems to have won the trust of the teenagers.

Especially Amy.

Amy’s been trusting DC Craig (Credit: BBC)

Who attacked Joel?

Last month Joel was attacked with a hammer and left for dead. The attack happened just after the teens had tied him up with a bike lock in revenge for how he’d treated Avani and Amy in the past.

They poured beer over Joel, and recorded a video of his humiliation.

DC Craig has been given the job of finding out who attacked Joel. He’s questioned all the teenagers and he’s agreed to keep quiet about the video.

Craig has won Amy’s trust (Credit: BBC)

Amy trusts DC Craig

But this week, Ricky was worried the police would find out he owns

the bike lock used to tie Joel up. His sister, Amy, said she’d do some digging into what the cops know.

So she went to chat with Craig. But he didn’t really reassure her, and later he found the teens chatting when they weren’t supposed to be socialising, leaving Amy’s nerves jangling!

But then Craig started to get Amy’s trust – he even told his boss, Amy’s dad Jack, that he was checking on her wellbeing.

And he gave Amy his personal phone number so she could get in touch even if he wasn’t on duty.

So Amy revealed that the lock was Ricky’s, confident she can trust the handsome police officer.

But has she made a mistake?

DC Craig gives viewers the ick! (Credit: BBC)

Have you got the ick?

Over on Reddit the EastEnders fans are convinced something’s off with DC Craig.

They think he’s going to use his position to tempt Amy into having a relationship with him.

“Defo some grooming storyline,” one fan predicted.

“I’ve got the ick,” agreed another concerned viewer.