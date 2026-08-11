Blazing feud erupts between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle again: ‘She can’t be trusted!’

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly wary of a possible Balmoral reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An unnamed source has claimed the couple regard the Sussexes as “troublemakers” and “people who can’t be trusted”.

A possible Balmoral visit by the Sussexes is now at the centre of fresh claims about tensions within the royal family. According to Heatworld, King Charles has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Scotland later in August, before Harry returns to the UK for the WellChild Awards in September.

However, it remains unclear whether the proposed visit will take place.

Meghan said to feel vindicated by possible Balmoral return

The source claimed Meghan sees the reported invitation as hugely significant. It comes after years of strained relations with the royal family. She is said to regard it as confirmation that she and Harry have not been shut out permanently.

Kate, meanwhile, is alleged to have a very different view. The insider claimed she does not want a confrontation with Meghan and is uncomfortable with the prospect of the Sussexes being brought back into the royal fold.

The source told Heatworld that Kate and William see Harry and Meghan as “troublemakers and people who can’t be trusted”.

Tension between Kate and Meghan is said to still be bubbling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are relations still strained between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle?

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before building a new life in California. They later spoke about their experiences in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. They also explored their experiences in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Harry made a series of allegations about his relationship with William in Spare. Including his claim that his brother knocked him to the floor during an argument in 2019.

Tension between Kate and Meghan has also been the subject of conflicting accounts. Reports after the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding claimed Kate had been left in tears following a disagreement about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

Meghan disputed that version during the Oprah interview. She said the reverse had happened and that Kate later apologised.

Heatworld claims a Balmoral visit would bring Harry and Meghan face to face with William and Kate for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Could the Balmoral reunion happen?

The magazine also reported that Harry and Meghan introduced Archie and Lilibet to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in July. That meeting has not been confirmed through an on-record statement in the supplied report.

Its source claimed conversations about the family’s future are continuing privately. Charles is reportedly keen for Archie and Lilibet to retain a connection with their royal relatives.

For now, however, the Balmoral reunion remains a possibility rather than a confirmed plan — and the claims of a fresh clash between Kate and Meghan remain attributed to one unnamed insider.

Representatives for Meghan Markle and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

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