Emmerdale star Will Ash hints at ‘war’ between Joe Tate and Caleb after latest twist

Emmerdale star Will Ash has teased an explosive “war” between Caleb Miligan and Joe Tate if the truth about Billy Fletcher’s attack is eventually exposed.

Viewers have now discovered that Kev was actually responsible for attacking Billy, while Caleb had CCTV footage proving what really happened. Rather than reveal the truth, Caleb decided it would suit him better if everyone believed Joe was responsible.

Caleb star Will Ash has now spoken to Entertainment Daily and other press about the potential fallout between Caleb and Joe.

Caleb has been manipulating Billy (Credit: ITV)

Joe and Caleb’s Emmerdale feud is far from over

When asked what he thinks will happen once Joe discovers Caleb has been interfering in his life, Will admitted he expects their feud to escalate dramatically.

“I think it will end up being a war again. But I think Caleb’s well up for it, and he’s kind of prepared for that. He knows the kind of fallout from what he’s doing. I think he’s totally up for it and ready. I don’t think he would ever back down to him.”

Caleb’s ongoing desire to get his hands on part of Home Farm could also make the situation even more personal.

Will admitted that ambition remains a “thorn on his side”, explaining that Caleb still believes he deserves a share of the estate.

“That’s always there for him. It’s a real thorn on his side. He feels like he’s owed part of that house, or a big chunk of it. That’s what he asked for last time when he got the land instead. He’d love to see Kim out on her backside as well.”

But while Caleb is clearly prepared to push Joe as far as possible, Will doesn’t think his character would necessarily go as far as murder.

“He will think of the consequences and how much he can get away with. So, if it came to killing him, I don’t think he could kill him and get away with that. But, he’ll push it as far as he possibly can.”

Joe recently discovered Caleb’s dodgy business (Credit: ITV)

Where does the hatred stem from?

Given Joe’s reputation for holding a grudge, a fresh war between the two characters could be inevitable, particularly with Joe and Dawn’s wedding day set to end in tragedy.

But their history goes back much further than the latest drama.

When Joe returned to the village several years ago, he needed a kidney. Rather than going through the usual procedures, he ultimately stole one from his uncle Caleb.

It is hardly surprising that Caleb has struggled to forgive Joe, even though the pair eventually reached a temporary “truce”.

According to Will, however, their past will always be a factor in their relationship.

He explained: “Now, Joe is getting involved with Caleb’s counterfeiting stuff, and he has had to put a stop to it. It’s really frustrating for Caleb. So, then all the kidney stuff comes back and he realises he can’t kill him, but he can ruin his life.”

With Joe now unknowingly caught in another of Caleb’s schemes, it seems their feud is far from finished. And if Joe eventually discovers exactly what Caleb has been doing behind his back, their fragile truce could be over for good.

Read more: ‘He’s a loose cannon’: Emmerdale star Chris Coghill reveals Kev’s next move after surprise attack on Billy