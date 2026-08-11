Rosie O’Donnell has revealed she called her doctor in tears after losing 12lb during her first three weeks on Mounjaro.

The 64-year-old comedian has since lost 65lb over three years and said she has “never felt better”. Rosie is among a growing number of stars who have spoken publicly about taking Mounjaro.

Rosie lost 12lb in under three weeks due to weight loss jabs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rosie O’Donnell had fears following sudden weight loss

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Rosie recalled her alarm after stepping on the scales and seeing how quickly her weight had changed.

She said: “Cut to two weeks later, I get on the scale. I call my doctor crying. I must have cancer.”

“I’ve lost 12 pounds and I haven’t done anything. It’s been three weeks since I started that medicine.”

Rosie explained that losing weight had previously been difficult for her, even when she was actively trying. The sudden drop therefore left her frightened.

She was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2022 and prescribed Mounjaro to help manage her blood sugar. However, Rosie said her doctors had not explained that weight loss could follow, adding: “Never mentioned weight loss.”

After her first dose, she went to Nobu to celebrate her son’s engagement but found she could barely eat. At the time, Rosie believed her lack of appetite was connected to the emotion of missing her late mother during the family celebration.

‘I’ve never felt better’

Looking back on the change, Rosie told the podcast: “I’ve never felt better and it’s sad to me that it took me till I was 64 to get here.”

She said she had increased her dose gradually to avoid feeling overwhelmed by rapid weight loss and to manage possible side effects.

Rosie also argued that the medication could help many people if it were available at an affordable price to those who need it.

MailOnline reports that Rosie underwent a $90,000 lower deep-plane facelift in January to address loose skin around her neck and lower face following the weight loss.

According to the paper, she relocated to Ireland last year, recently finished a one-woman show in New York and is due to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live for a week later this month.

Read more: David Potts reveals he’s ‘5-stone down’ as he shows off astonishing weight loss transformation