Pregnant Anne Hathaway’s latest look has divided opinion after she attended The End Of Oak Street premiere in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress, who announced her third pregnancy in June, posed for pictures at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday. She is preparing to welcome her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

The event was part of Anne’s promotion for the science-fiction adventure, which is due to reach cinemas on August 14. Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery also appear in the film.

For the premiere, Anne paired low-waisted denim jeans with a sleeveless light-blue top featuring a cropped front, longer back and red lining. She completed the look with red closed-toe heels, dangling earrings and a bracelet, wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Anne Hathaway showcased her growing baby bump at the premiere (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Pregnant Anne Hathaway’s outfit divides social media users

Some criticism focused on the decision to pair the top with jeans. One person wrote: “Pregnancy is beautiful but this is a stylist fail.”

Another said: “She is so beautiful and 99.9% of her outfits are IMPECCABLE but this makes me so uncomfy to look at.”

A third wrote: “She looks stunning but I gotta say this outfit is a fail.”

Other admirers praised Anne’s appearance. One gushed: “Anne Hathaway really knows how to make a world premiere feel like an event. She looks absolutely stunning.”

Another added: “Anne Hathaway still knows how to own a red carpet. Absolutely stunning.”

Someone else commented: “She looks amazing, and what a cute baby bump.”

Maisy Stella, Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor and Christian Convery at the premiere (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Anne promotes The End Of Oak Street

Speaking to Extra at the event, Anne said of the film: “It’s just so much fun and it’s such a great time at the movies.”

She added: “It’s a family horror movie which I’ve never had the opportunity to be a part of and I’m excited.”

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The actress has also been working on The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey during a busy year. She and Adam married in 2012, and Anne revealed her latest pregnancy through an Instagram video in June.