Adam Peaty’s sister Bethany has reportedly withdrawn a witness statement connected to a police investigation involving their brother James.

James Peaty, 34, was arrested on suspicion of harassment in November 2025 following allegations concerning messages allegedly sent to the Olympic swimmer during a stag trip to Hungary.

Adam Peaty’s sister Bethany has reportedly withdrawn a witness statement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Peaty’s sister ‘withdraws witness statement’ after brother James’ harassment arrest

According to the Daily Mail, a family source has claimed James hopes the investigation will now be dropped. However, Staffordshire Police has not confirmed the reported withdrawal or any decision on the case.

“Bethany had seen the supposed texts on Jamie’s phone. It was an older brother spouting off to his younger one, there was no harm meant and no threat,” an insider told the newspaper.

“Bethany later shared them with Holly. At the time she had been so taken in by Adam’s celebrity new lifestyle, it was a glimpse of a world she wanted too, and would do anything to please.”

James, who is from the Uttoxeter area of Staffordshire, was arrested on November 11, 2025.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said at the time: “We arrested a 34-year-old man, from the Uttoxeter area, on November 11, 2025, on suspicion of harassment. The man was released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.”

The force has since confirmed that his status has changed from conditional bail to being released under investigation.

In its latest response, Staffordshire Police said: “The man who was arrested has been released under investigation after being on bail since his arrest.”

The force declined to comment on the reported witness statement.

What has been claimed about the investigation?

Reports alleged that Adam received threatening messages while returning from his stag celebrations in Budapest. He was reportedly met by police when his flight arrived at Manchester Airport.

It was claimed that Adam told his now-wife Holly Ramsay about the messages before the police became involved. No findings have been announced concerning the allegations.

The Daily Mail has reported that the case could be shelved because of a lack of evidence, citing its family source. That possible outcome has not been confirmed by Staffordshire Police, which says James remains under investigation.

Adam Peaty’s family rift

The investigation emerged against the backdrop of a reported rift within Adam’s family ahead of his wedding to Holly, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay.

James was said to have previously shared a close relationship with Adam and lived with him for a time in Leicestershire.

Their father Mark told The Sun in November: “They’re brothers. They’ve always been close but like any normal family, brothers fight, argue, fall out, make up and start all over again. But it’s got out of hand.”

Bethany was reportedly the only member of Adam’s family to attend his wedding to Holly at Bath Abbey in December. She had also attended Holly’s hen celebration at Soho Farmhouse.

Read more: Pregnant Holly Ramsay ‘glowing’ as she shows off baby bump on holiday

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