Earl of Wessex has unusual job for a royal as ‘working farmhand on King’s Sandringham estate’

James, Earl of Wessex has reportedly taken a summer job as a farmhand on King Charles’ Sandringham estate.

Although he is 17th in line to the throne, the 18-year-old has generally led a low-key life within the royal family. The claimed role in Norfolk offers a rare glimpse of what he is doing away from formal royal occasions.

James Earl of Wessex update

According to The Sun, James has been spotted driving a tractor and getting involved in the day-to-day work of the estate after completing his A levels at Radley College.

A Sandringham employee told the newspaper: “Everyone is so used to only seeing James smartly turned out with his family at functions at Christmas and Easter, so I had to do a double take.”

The employee also claimed that James was willing to muck in and had been working long hours behind the wheel of tractors.

James is said to have a job at Sandringham (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Edward and Sophie’s approach to working life

The reported summer job is in keeping with comments previously made by James’ parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie has explained that she and Edward wanted James and his older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, to grow up as normally as possible and understand that they would probably need to earn a living.

The couple also decided not to have their children use HRH styles, although both became entitled to decide whether to use them after turning 18. Neither James nor Louise has chosen to do so.

Louise similarly gained experience of working life at a garden centre before going to the University of St Andrews.

James Wessex’s recent royal appearances

James, Earl of Wessex, has largely remained outside the spotlight, but he has made several public appearances since turning 18 in December.

He attended the traditional Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel in April, walking into the church close behind the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

In June, he made his Royal Ascot debut. He also attended the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

Away from royal events, James is said to enjoy fishing and other outdoor pursuits. A source previously told The Sun that he spent time fishing in the River Dee during family visits to Balmoral.

The farm work comes as James reportedly considers whether to go to university and, if so, where to study. For now, however, he is said to be spending his summer getting practical experience on his uncle’s estate.

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