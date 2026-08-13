Gorka Marquez left Gemma Atkinson taken aback after making a blunt bedroom suggestion during a discussion about their fitness levels.

The moment unfolded on their joint podcast Lost In Translation, as the couple answered a listener who wanted to know which of them was fitter.

Gemma conceded that Gorka was in better shape, pointing out that he is a professional dancer. However, she argued that she was more flexible because she stretches every day.

That was when Gorka steered the conversation in a rather different direction.

Gemma and Gorka share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gorka Marquez asks racy question to Gemma Atkinson

The Strictly star winked and said: “I stretch her out. Can I pipe you tonight?”

Gasping at the question, Gemma replied: “Did you just genuinely ask me publicly if you can pipe me tonight?”

The word Gorka used is slang for having sex. Gemma then revealed it was not the first time he had asked her the same question so matter-of-factly.

She recalled an occasion years earlier when Gorka was preparing to go out and asked whether it was “pipe or no pipe?” Gemma explained that her answer would apparently determine whether he came home that night.

Gorka continued the innuendo as Gemma attempted to return to the original subject and insisted she was the more flexible of the pair.

Do Gemma and Gorka want another child?

In the same episode of the podcast, a fan asked if the pair wanted another child. Currently, they share two kids — daughter Mia, seven, and son Thiago, three.

Without hesitation, Gorka, 35, quickly responded: “No.”

Gemma admitted the pair had “this discussion the other day,” where they “would have gone again if I was a bit younger.”

“I held my nieces baby girl the other day and she was so cute and so gorgeous and I was walking around with her. He said, ‘Even looking at her doesn’t make me want to have another baby’. And I said to my mum, ‘If somebody was to give me a baby now, mine and Gorka’s little baby from birth, then yeah,’” she continued.

“But I couldn’t be pregnant again, I couldn’t go through another pregnancy because I found it tough with Thiago. But it’s the perfect balance now with the two of them.”

Gorka joked: “It’s fine, you can have another dog or a horse or a squirrel or any pet that you want. A rabbit?”

Read more: Gemma Atkinson wows in string bikini as fans declare ‘Gorka’s a very lucky man’

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