Coronation Street’s Tim and Sally make huge decision about Richie’s daughter Lucy after shock murder arrest

Coronation Street has aired the shocking revelation that Richie was responsible for his wife Rachel’s death, leaving Tim and Sally facing a huge decision that could have a lasting impact on their family.

Viewers only met Tim’s cousin Richie, played by former Hollyoaks star Nathan Sussex, last week. The pair quickly bonded as they caught up on everything that had happened since they last saw each other.

But the reunion took a dark turn when Tim went to check on Richie and discovered Rachel dead in the kitchen. Now, the aftermath of her death is set to put Tim and Sally’s relationship under serious pressure.

Lisa explains Richie has been charged (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Sally were shocked at Richie’s murder arrest

In Tuesday’s (August 11) episode, Tim was stunned when Lisa told him that Richie had been charged with Rachel’s murder.

Tim was able to help with Lisa’s investigation, explaining that Richie had previously opened up about his troubled marriage and admitted he was frightened of Rachel.

So when Lisa revealed that Richie was pleading self-defence, Tim immediately believed him.

News of the arrest soon spread around Weatherfield, with Tracy even questioning whether abusive behaviour could run in Richie’s family.

But Tim remained convinced that Richie had been forced to defend himself and insisted the man he had just reconnected with wasn’t capable of murdering his wife in cold blood.

While Tim was trying to understand what had happened, he and Sally had another major concern on their minds, Richie’s daughter Lucy.

The teenager had suddenly lost both of her parents, leaving her in an incredibly difficult situation. Lisa reassured Tim and Sally that Lucy was safe and had been placed with an emergency foster family while the investigation continued.

However, it isn’t long before Lucy arrives on the cobbles.

Tim and Sally take in Lucy (Credit: ITV)

Lucy is about to arrive to Coronation Street

When Lucy’s foster placement falls through, Tim makes a huge decision without discussing it with Sally first.

He decides that Lucy can move into their home and stay with them.

However, Coronation Street spoilers reveal the decision will have a major impact on their lives. As Lucy is clearly struggling to cope with everything that has happened.

The traumatised teenager struggles to settle into her new surroundings and eventually runs away. This leaves Tim and Sally wondering whether they have taken on more than they can handle.

Life with Lucy soon becomes increasingly difficult. After she is left terrified by a nightmare, tensions rise between Tim and Sally when Tim blames her, insisting Rachel could still be alive if Richie had been allowed to stay.

Things then take another worrying turn when Lily finds Lucy alone in Victoria Garden. After Lily calls her a freak, Lucy lashes out and grabs her arm, forcing Jodie to intervene.

The situation leaves Tim and Sally facing a huge challenge. They try to help Lucy while also dealing with the fallout from Richie’s arrest.

Speaking previously about the storyline, Coronation Street executive producer Kate Brooks teased just how much it will change their lives.

“It’s a bit of a curveball and it comes from slightly left field. But it absolutely upends their lives. It’s how they navigate that situation going forward.”

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