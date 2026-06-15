Dec Donnelly breaks silence on claims he’s ‘welcomed twins’ in podcast chat with Ant

Dec Donnelly has addressed rumours he has welcomed twins as his best pal Ant McPartlin teased him over the claims.

The TV presenter, who has two children with his wife Ali Astall, cleared up rumours that he has welcomed another child. He’s already dad to his daughter Isla, born in 2018, and his son Jack, born in 2022.

On the latest episode of his and Ant’s podcast, Hanging Out With Ant & Dec, on their new entertainment hub Belta Box, Dec, 50, said there had been AI rumours about his personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belta Box (@beltabox)

Dec Donnelly shuts down rumours he’s had twins

In a snippet of the podcast shared to Belta Box’s Instagram page, Dec says: “I have become…”

Before Dec could finish, Ant cuts in: “A dad again?! Congratulations! Baby number three…. on the way.”

Dec replies: “No, no.”

Ant then jokes for editors to just cut that part to get “everyone watching the pod”.

Laughing, Dec says: “It’s like those awful AI adverts. I get people keep sending them going, ‘Oh my, congratulations.’ No, we haven’t had twins. Do you remember?”

Dec shut down the rumours he’s welcomed twins (Credit: YouTube / Hanging Out With Ant & Dec)

Ant replies: “It’s twins, right?” to which Dec says: “According to AI.”

Ant tells his co-star: “Just say yes! Dec, are you expecting twins?”

Hesitantly, Dec says: “I, I… yes.”

Ant shouts: “Are you expecting twins?” to which Dec says: “Yes,” before giving the camera an unsure look.

Dec’s ‘fears’ over becoming a dad

Earlier this year, Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity host Dec opened up about his fears over becoming a dad for a second time.

Speaking on his podcast with Ant, Dec admitted: “When they first come along, you don’t realise how much they change your life, but for the better, the absolute better. And it’s almost like when they do come along, you’ve discovered the meaning of life.”

Dec has two children with his wife Ali (Credit: Justin Palmer)

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Dec said he was “a bit worried before Jack came along because I thought, ‘God, am I ever going to be able to love him as much as I love Isla?'”.

He added: “Do I have to half my love to both of them? Do they both get half of my love? Because she’s got it all at the moment. You reach another level within you that you just find more love for this other little thing.”

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