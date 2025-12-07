Ant and Dec’s shock career confession after years of working together: ‘We knew it wasn’t going to last for ever’

Ant and Dec previously opened up about the end of their short-lived music career.

Since shooting to fame, the Geordie duo have become TV’s go-to presenting duo. From hosting Britain’s Got Talent to I’m A Celebrity – which returns today (December 7) – the boys have kept busy over the years.

But way back in the day, fans will recall the boys had a successful pop career. But according to Ant and Dec, they “knew it wasn’t going to last forever”.

They had a short-lived pop career as youngsters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec on pop star career

Following their stint on Byker Grove in the late 1980s, Ant and Dec bagged a record deal. Proving they’re not just actors, the boys, as PJ & Duncan, released several hits including the 1994 tune Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

However, despite the success they had as musical stars, Ant and Dec saw their pop star jobs as a mere extension of their days on the teen show Byker Grove.

Dec told The Guardian in 2005: “We treated it as another acting job.”

The pair have become national treasures (Credit: ITV)

‘We knew it wasn’t going to last forever’

Dec explained: “Some of these other bands had been put together, and it was their dream come true to be in a band, and that wasn’t really the case for us. It was the next part of what we were doing.”

Ant then admitted: “We knew it wasn’t going to last forever. We were intelligent enough to know there’s a lifespan for those kind of groups.”

The Geordie duo soon packed in their boy band career, before going on to become the national treasures that they are today.

The pair achieved chart success as pop stars (Credit: ITV)

Moment Ant and Dec’s music career ‘ended’

Meanwhile in 2020, Ant and Dec reflected on moment their music career “ended”. At the time, the boys were on tour in the Far East.

While out there, the lads attended a press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe – but things took an awkward turn. At the conference, the pair were told they had to sing live at the conference. Speaking to Audible, Ant said: “We’re like: ‘What? No we won’t.'”

Ant and Dec were then told how the Backstreet Boys had previously sang acapella at the event. But the Geordie duo were not having it.

Dec said: “We don’t do that.” Ant added: “We can’t sing acapella. So anyway, we do this press conference, it goes well. We don’t sing, we’re just about to walk off and then then the guy from the record company goes: ‘PJ and Duncan, sing for us.’ Drops us in it.”

He went on: “We have to then say no, we then get booed by various journalists and then we walk off.” Dec quipped: “We get booed off stage at the press conference by the press. So we’re like: ‘Oh god, this is just disastrous.'”

Watch Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity on Sunday (December 7) at 9:00PM on ITV1.

Read more: Ant and Dec admit they ‘love romance’ as they weigh in on I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona’s potential relationship

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.