Ant and Dec admit they ‘love romance’ as they weigh in on I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona’s potential relationship

Ant and Dec have finally had their say on the romance rumours between I’m A Celebrity stars Shona McGarty and Aitch.

Viewers of the hit ITV show have been adamant they have spotted something between Aitch and Shona – who just opened up on her break-up. And many even think he threw his Rivals challenge against Ginge on purpose so that he wasn’t separated from her!

But now, the question was raised to hosts Ant and Dec, who both admitted they would be in support of any jungle romance.

The hosts have their say (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec have their say

Speaking on an Instagram live-stream, Dec asked a question from their cards. He said: “Do you think Aitch failed his trial on purpose to be with Shona?”

Ant immediately got excited at the idea. He explained: “What can we say about that? I mean, you saw the same VT. You saw where they went, to Doomsville. And you saw Aitch wrestle her in his legs. You saw that. You all saw that.”

Dec then turned the question to some of the women working behind the scenes. He said: “What do you think? The girls are nodding. Do you think so?”

From behind the camera, a girl can be heard saying: “Absolutely. 100%. There is a vibe there, it’s strategic. He wouldn’t want to lose to Ginge but…”

Dec then reminded them that the loser had to go to the worse camp, and just didn’t know if it would be worth it.

He said: “You have got to weigh it up. Like, he wants to be with Shona, okay, fine, maybe. But also, it’s like you have to sleep on the floor and eat rice and beans.”

The girls behind the scenes added: “But maybe he’s doing it for love,” which prompted Ant and Dec to burst out laughing.

Ant then agreed: “Maybe he is. Nothing tastes as good as love feels. Do you know what, if they’re both single, then I’m all for it. I love a bit of romance. I love romance.”

Dec agreed: “Romances are scarce. Bromances, we have a lot of. But romances, a little less.”

Ant then went a step further and confessed he would “love” for them to “kiss on the show”.

Shona and Aitch have been growing closer (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening between Shona and Aitch on I’m A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity viewers began spotting Shona and Aitch growing even closer. From little glances to their playful behaviour, many think the stars have been flirting with each other.

And when the Rivals challenge began, many I’m A Celebrity viewers suggested Aitch may have lost his head-to-head with Angry Ginge on purpose. This was to make sure he wasn’t separated from Shona, who had already lost her challenge.

In last night’s episode, Shona got emotional as she spoke to Tom about her recent break-up. But many fans are predicting romance is right around the corner.

Whether anything happens between Shona and Aitch outside of the jungle remains to be seen. But it appears everyone is in support!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025: Shona McGarty fans make U-turn after star lies about helping campmate

What do you think of I’m A Celebrity stars Shona and Aitch? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!