Shona McGarty got emotional last night during I’m A Celebrity as she opened up on her wishes to have a family, confirming her break-up.

Before Shona headed into the jungle, there were quite a few rumours about her relationship status. She had been engaged for a year, but reports had suggested it had ended.

While neither party had ever commented on it, last night (November 27) Shona got emotional while confiding in Tom. And she’s also set tongues wagging about her close relationship with Aitch, despite their age gap.

Shona opened up about wanting to be a mum (Credit: ITV)

What did Shona say about her break-up on I’m A Celebrity?

When Kelly Brook began speaking about how the younger generation all seem keen on marriage, it encouraged the camp to open up about their own experiences.

Kelly revealed she had been engaged five times before meeting her husband, Jeremy. And technically, he didn’t even propose to her! This prompted Martin Kemp to explain that a similar thing happened with him and his wife, Shirley.

But as the conversation got into full swing, Shona got up and headed to a different part of the camp. Then, not long after, Tom headed to check on her.

She told him: “I just couldn’t be part of that conversation. It got too much. When I came in, I had just broken up with my fiancé. So, I just couldn’t do it.”

Tom was instantly supportive, telling her: “I think you did a sensible thing. Sometimes, you have to tread water where you are and think that will happen. Things write themselves.”

Shona got emotional as she confessed she does want that happy family life.

She explained: “The thing is, I really want a family. I would love to be a mummy, and a wife. You know?”

Tom gave her some of his many words of wisdom, telling her: “Well, I think focus on you for now. And what turns you on, and you’re talents. Then, people in your orbit will celebrate you, and your orbit will grow. And one day, by accident, somewhere in that orbit will be that person.”

Tom was quick to support Shona (Credi: ITV)

Viewers ‘heartbroken’ over Shona’s confession

But following the heartbreaking conversation between the pair, many I’m A Celebrity viewers just wanted to give Shona a hug. And even praised Tom for the way he handled the conversation.

One viewer penned: “The Shona and Tom moment was heartbreaking. Shona opening up to Tom about breaking up with her fiancé. Shona would be a great mother.”

Another penned: “Aw, Shona is breaking my heart” alongside a sad-face emoji.

“Shona deserves everything. What a sweet soul. I love the doom camp,” a third added.

A fourth wrote: “Protect Shona at all costs,” while another added: “I’m feeling sad for Shona.”

“Omg poor Shona,” an upset I’m A Celebrity fan penned on X.

Over the last week, Shona has been winning fans’ hearts. And many were thrilled that she won her Rivals head-to-head and would be immune from the first public vote-off, which happens tonight!

