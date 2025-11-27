I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘feel sorry’ for Martin Kemp amid treatment in Doomsville

I’m A Celebrity viewers have admitted feeling sorry for Martin Kemp amid his time in the Doomsville camp.

A new Rivals format was recently introduced on the show. All of the campmates have been split into two rival camps, Win City and Doomsville. The campmates have been put into pairings, one in Win City and one in Doomsville, and have faced trials and challenges against each other.

For the first set of trials and challenges earlier this week, the pairings, which were chosen by the public, battled it out for a space in Win City.

The winning celebrity of the pair returned to the main camp, renamed Win City. Meanwhile, the losing celeb had to move to Doomsville.

Win City is rather luxurious for I’m A Celeb standards. But Doomsville is dreary and grey.

The losing celebs have moved to Doomsville (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers fume over treatment of Martin Kemp

To stick with the less luxurious theme, Doomsville has a rock hard bunk bed and the rest of the beds are groundsheets on the floor.

At the start of Thursday night’s episode, the campmates began waking up in Doomsville.

Spandau Ballet star Martin, 64, was spotted doing up his shoes whilst on one of the groundsheets.

When asked by Tom Read Wilson if he slept well, Martin said: “I’m a bit sore. My hips, yeah.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Martin admitted: “Sleeping on the floor just hurts you physically. It’s not the nicest thing in the world because your hips are out of place and your knees hurt.

“I’m going to be trying my hardest to get out of this place.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Brook and Shona McGarty slept on the bunk bed.

Viewers fumed over Martin sleeping on the floor (Credit: ITV)

‘Feel so bad for him’

Many viewers fumed over seeing Martin sleeping on the ground. Some people admitted they felt sorry for him.

One person said on X: “Martin having to sleep on the forest floor, feel so bad for him he should have one of the bunks.”

Eh why is Martin Kemp sleeping on the floor???!!!

Another wrote: “Why is poor Martin on the floor? He should have been on a bunk at least.”

Someone else fumed: “Eh why is Martin Kemp sleeping on the floor???!!! I beg your finest pardon.”

A fourth added: “I feel sorry for Martin having to sleep on the floor.”

Another said: “Why have they let Martin sleep on the floor when it’s obviously going to be painful for him at his age?”

Kelly had one of the bunk beds, which didn’t look any more comfier! (Credit: ITV)

What’s the difference between the Win City and Doomsville camps?

The main camp had been transformed, with a new purple telephone box, purple beds, new purple bedding, camp clothes, towels and a comfy log seat.

Over in Doomsville though, the campmates were met with rock hard bunk beds, groundsheets and grey decorations.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam ‘diabolical’ ITV ad breaks minutes into episode

This week, the campmates from both camps have taken part in trials and challenges as they went against each other to win meals.

Let’s hope that poor Martin gets a comfier bed soon!

What do you think of the Rivals format? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.