I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook wretches in disgust as she goes head-to-head with Vogue Williams as fight for immunity begins

I’m A Celebrity stars Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams are the first stars to battle it out, as the fight for immunity begins tonight.

At the end of last night’s episode (November 25) Ant and Dec informed the camp that they would all now be Rivals. Each head-to-head pairing has been decided by the public.

But the stars won’t be competing to win food. Instead, the tasks will determine which of them face the dreaded first public vote, which is just around the corner.

With Kelly having annoyed fans quite a few times so far, and Vogue being quite new, it is sure going to be an interesting trial seeing them compete.

Kelly and Vogue are going head-to-head (Credit: ITV)

Kelly and Vogue go head-to-head

In a preview for I’m A Celebrity tonight, Kelly and Vogue have to disgustingly eat an entire pig’s brain. The whole thing.

As the other campmates sit by the sidelines, watching, Kelly and Vogue begin the trial. But immediately realise it’s going to be a hard one.

Kelly wretches in disgust, immediately struggling. But Vogue begins, clearly determined to win the battle. However, it isn’t long until she is struggling herself.

As the pair struggle to keep the pig brain in their mouth, co-host Ant McPartlin reminded them: “You have got to keep it down to win.”

The others watch on, but Kelly struggles to continue. She even asks Vogue: “Vogue, how? How are you even” before getting cut off by almost being sick.

The preview ends before we get to see who has won the battle. So, viewers will just have to tune in to I’m A Celebrity tonight to find out. But prepare for a very disgusting trial.

While we now know Kelly and Vogue are going head-to-head, Ant and Dec said in last night’s show that we would find out all of the pairings in tonight’s show.

And with immunity at stake, it’s most likely going to be the most competitive we have seen the celebrities so far. As nobody wants to be the first one out.

Vogue is predicted to be one of the first ones out (Credit: ITV)

Who is favourite to leave first?

If Vogue beats Kelly in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity challenge then it could make a huge difference on who leaves the camp first. In recent odds by Entertainment Daily, bookies had her as the second favourite to say goodbye in the first elimination – just behind Eddie Kadi.

Spokesperson Shane Orton revealed: “There has been little movement in the first elimination betting. Except for Vogue Williams, who has shot up to become the second favourite to be sent home.

“Despite joining the camp late, viewers and punters appear unimpressed. And she’s already at the top of the early exit betting.”

While she is behind Eddie in the odds, we don’t know who he is up against – or what his trial will be.

So, everything could change with the Rivals challenges. But only time will tell who will leave I’m A Celebrity first.

