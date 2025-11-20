I’m A Celebrity viewers have called out Kelly Brook’s behaviour and want her to be the campmate booted off first.

Since kicking off the 2025 series on Sunday (November 16), viewers have expressed their fair share of opinions about the cast.

Initially, comedian Ruby Wax rubbed viewers the wrong way after being accused of being “rude” to Angry Ginge. However, fans did a U-turn and declared she had redeemed herself following her Bushtucker Trial with the social media star.

Now, viewers have turned on Loose Women star Kelly Brook, who has been accused of clashing with Jack Osbourne…

Kelly has been clashing with Jack over the cooking (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook criticised Jack Osbourne’s cooking

During Wednesday night’s show (November 19), Kelly tried to be in control of cooking the fish that Eddie Kadi had won in the Bushtucker Trial earlier in the day.

He took part in the A-Scare-ium trial, where he secured six stars.

After asking Jack to help prepare the eel, Kelly then immediately criticised the way he tried to cut it. However, when she took the task back from him, she seemed to regret it as she gagged at the smell.

The model was later spotted giving a full dramatic performance as she retched into a bush by the edge of the camp.

This isn’t the first time Kelly and Jack have clashed over cooking. Earlier in the week, Jack had taken on the role of unofficial camp chef. The pair butted heads over the potato preparation after she criticised his technique and his refusal to let her help.

Kelly rubbed viewers the wrong way (Credit: ITV)

‘Hope she’s out first’

Viewers have been unimpressed with Kelly’s behaviour and took to social media to vent.

“Kelly is behaving like a schoolgirl, all loud, giddy and dramatic. She is just trying a bit too hard to show us she is having fun,” one user insisted on X.

“Kelly is so irritating, leave Jack alone. This is getting boring now,” another person shared.

“Ok can we all collectively agree we have all had enough of Kelly,” a third remarked.

“Kelly has issues. Hope she’s first out,” a fourth said.

Another echoed: “Petition to get Kelly out because I cannot bear her drama over cooking every night for another two weeks.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday November 20, 2025.

