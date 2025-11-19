I’m A Celebrity chaos as Eddie Kadi struggles in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity star Eddie Kadi will be taking part in tonight’s (November 19) Bushtucker Trial. And sadly, things don’t go swimmingly.

The 2025 series kicked off on Sunday (November 16) and already has viewers gripped. From viewers declaring who they want out first to emotional conversations, the star-studded line-up is already entertaining and engaging.

While trying to win stars for the camp, Eddie Kadi takes on the Bushtucker Trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trials

For the first Bushtucker Trial on Monday (November 17), social media star Angry Ginge and comedian Ruby Wax took part in the eating challenge and bagged all 10 stars.

Last night (November 18), rapper Aitch had to try to collect as many stars as possible while in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes and crocodiles, among other dangers.

He secured seven out of 10 stars, returning to a happy camp.

At the end of last night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec delivered the news that the public had voted for comedian Eddie Kadi to take part in the next trial.

It will be his first solo trial of the series. And judging by tonight’s preview, it looks rather intense…

While Eddie struggled, Ant and Dec watched (Credit: ITV)

Eddie Kadi takes on the water challenge

The trial tonight is called A-Scare-ium, where I’m A Celebrity star Eddie must hold his breath and stay calm to win stars for camp.

He was placed inside a large see-through tank filled with water. To go find the stars, Eddie has to swim to the bottom wearing goggles and a snorkel to find the treasure chest that can be opened with a key matching the animals on the wall.

However, the trial is no walk in the park as Eddie ends up losing a key in the middle of the challenge.

While trying to open as many treasure chests as possible, the tank is being filled with many water creatures, including toads, snakes, and fish.

Hosts Ant and Dec attempt to champion Eddie on. However, even they can’t hold back their emotions as the trial doesn’t go as planned.

While the campmates settle in, the show is expected to welcome two late arrivals, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson.

According to reports, they will join the show exactly one week after the show started.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

