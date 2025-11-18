Eagle-eyed I’m A Celebrity fans may have noticed Jack Osbourne’s familiar-looking knee tattoos.

The star’s unique inkings on his knees were on display last night. But did you know there’s a heartwarming story behind the tattoos?

Jack’s knee tattoos were on show last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne’s knee tattoos explained

Eagle-eyed fans of the show may have noticed that Jack has a couple of smiley face tattoos on his knees. They consist of a pair of eyes, a nose and a big grin.

Although they look cute, there’s actually a sweet reason behind why he has them – because his late dad Ozzy had the exact same tattoos on his knees too.

Rumours have swirled for years over the reason why Ozzy opted to have the tattoos done on his knee.

One unconfirmed rumour claimed that the star had them done during a stint in prison.

Ozzy died in July (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Truth behind Ozzy’s knee tattoos

However, a childhood friend of the star once claimed that he did the tattoos. Speaking to the Birmingham Mail in 2022, pal Ash Alison said: “I did the two smiley faces on his knees. It didn’t happen in prison.

“I did those in my mother’s house. We did all these silly kind of tattoos. We didn’t have computer games and mobiles back then. It was our enjoyment.”

Ozzy previously spoke about the tattoos during an appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2005.

“I hate being alone. I suffer from loneliness. So, I just got two little faces on my knees. … I can always pretend they’re alive and talk to them,” he said.

Jack has previously opened up about having the same tattoos as his dad. And, not only that, there are others who have them too!

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year, Jack gushed over how excited he was that an Ozzy biopic was in the works. He explained that the director is an “Ozzy superfan”.

“The director we have is absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “I can’t say who he is but we are very lucky to have him and he is a die hard fan. I have the smiley knee tattoos that my dad has, and he [the director] has them too. The film is in good hands.”

Jack’s other ink

The Osbournes star is heavily tattooed.

More than 10 years ago, he revealed he’d had a huge tattoo done that covers his entire back – and he said mum Sharon wasn’t best pleased when she found out. The eye-catching design depicts a Samurai warrior battling a sea serpent, with the scene surrounded by mermaids and flowers.

Other notable tattoos include one on his arm that depicts a mermaid with the name Pearl – for his eldest daughter – which forms part of a sleeve. On his chest, he has a cross inking. He and his sister, Kelly Osbourne, have a matching tattoo with each other’s names. In July 2025, Jack got a Black Sabbath tattoo backstage at Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever gig. He and dad Ozzy also went to Japan and got matching tattoos in 2024.

Jack broke down during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne breaks down over Ozzy death

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity proved emotional for Jack, as he grew emotional discussing dad Ozzy’s death.

Lisa Riley asked Jack about his dad while in camp. “Were you expecting it [his death], or was it a shock?” “It was definitely a shock. I mean, we knew he was sick for a while. But it was definitely a shock. We didn’t know it would be that quick,” Jack said.

He then reflected on Ozzy’s last show. “It was the ultimate mic drop. He did a massive big gig and was like, alright, I’m done,” he said, growing emotional. Lisa was quick to comfort Jack as he broke down in tears, telling him her mum “is up there as well, so I get it”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph later, Jack said: “I’m still navigating it all. It’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

