I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘in tears’ as Jack Osbourne gets emotional over dad Ozzy’s death: ‘The ultimate mic drop’

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne has left viewers “in tears” as he opens up on how he his coping after dad Ozzy’s death.

Three months ago, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne tragically died at 76 years old. And now, Jack is aiming to do his family proud by entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

After last night’s launch episode, fans already thought Jack could go on to win the whole show. But after tonight’s episode (November 17) they were left emotional as he broke down in tears.

Jack broke down (Credit: ITV)

Jack breaks down speaking about Ozzy

While sitting around the campfire tonight, Lisa asked Jack about his dad, prompting him to open up about his death.

Speaking about whether or not they knew Ozzy was ill, Jack said they did. But that didn’t help with the shock.

He told Lisa: “It was definitely a shock. I mean, we knew he was sick for a while. But it was definitely a shock. We didn’t know it would be that quick.”

Reflecting on Ozzy’s last show, Jack began getting emotional. He said: “It was the ultimate mic drop. He did a massive big gig and was like, alright, I’m done.”

Lisa was quick to comfort him, telling him that his dad would be so proud of him. And that her mum also heartbreakingly passed.

Jack agreed: “He would be so supportive of this” as Lisa told him: “What a legacy to leave behind.”

And it seemed that is what was comforting Jack, as he admitted: “I can hear him whenever I want.”

He then appeared in the Bush Telegraph, saying: “I’m still navigating it all. It’s been three – nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

Lisa was quick to comfort Jack (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans declare ‘the nation’ is with him

Taking to X immediately after the scenes, I’m A Celebrity viewers were all left emotional.

One wrote: “Your dad was a legend, Jack.”

Another added: “Oh Jack. I just want to give him a hug.”

“Jack Osbourne, the nation is with you don’t worry mate” a third penned.

“Aw. This conversation is beautiful. Some really emotional scenes. I’m so glad Jack is opening up to Lisa about this” another added.

A fan penned: “Jack talking about Ozzy has made me so emotional.”

Jack had already been branded the “most genuine” one in the camp after episode one. And it seems in the second episode nothing has changed in their opinions.

In fact, if anything, I’m A Celebrity viewers are now hoping Jack will go on to win the show even more than they were before.

Read more: Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne as medics on red alert amid health issues

What do you think about Jack on I’m A Celebrity? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!