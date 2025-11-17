I’m A Celebrity fans have predicted that Jack Osbourne will be crowned King of the Jungle, just one episode into the new series.

Jack made his jungle debut last night, as he tackled snakes and a campfire during the 25th series’ launch.

The new series kicked off last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 launches

Last night saw the 25th series of I’m A Celebrity launch on ITV.

The new series features yet another star-studded camp, including the likes of Kelly Brook, Alex Scott, Martin Kemp, and Aitch.

It wasn’t an easy start for the celebs, with some of them having to skydive out of a helicopter to meet show hosts Ant and Dec by the sea.

They were then forced to scrabble through crates full of meat and offal to win the opportunity to travel to the jungle camp in style. Aitch and Eddie Kadi got the opportunity to travel to the camp in a nice car with cocktails and canapes.

Meanwhile, the other group of celebrities, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax, Alex, Lisa Riley, and Jack Osbourne, also had the opportunity of finding the getaway car fob. However, they had to do it with their heads in boxes full of snakes.

Angry Ginge and Jack also managed to get to the camp in style.

The celebs took part in some terrifying challenges (Credit: ITV)

Celebs start life in camp

As Angry Ginge, Aitch, Jack, and Eddie picked out their comfy beds in camp, Lisa Riley, Shona McGarty, Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Alex Scott, and Ruby Wax took part in a terrifying challenge in the Cockie Van – a horrible-looking van designed to look like a cockroach.

To have their dinner, the stars had to fish through a critter cage above them for keys, as worms and bugs rained down on them.

After arriving in camp, their misfortune continued as they were forced to eat emu neck.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Angry Ginge and Ruby will be taking part in tonight’s (Monday, November 17) Bushtucker Trial.

Fans think Jack will win (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Jack Osbourne as their I’m A Celebrity winner

Though it’s very early in the series, fans of the show have already identified their winner.

Many believe that Jack Osbourne will win, largely because he’s one of the most authentic stars in the jungle at the moment!

“Shocking line up for I’m A Celeb, worst in 20 years, Kelly Brook will quit within a week guaranteed and still pick up her cheque, Jack will make the final, he knows how to survive,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m ready for #ImACeleb to take over my evenings. Glad it’s back! Ruby Wax is hilarious already. Jack to win, massive respect for him,” another said.

“Jack Osbourne to win #ImACeleb the most genuine person there and not acting for the cameras or votes. A few there already playing up to try and win it. Let’s win it for the Prince of Darkness,” a third wrote.

“Jack Osbourne to win,” another added.

However, it’s still early days, and a new favourite celeb could emerge over the next few days and weeks! Who knows, maybe tonight’s Bushtucker Trial will swing Ruby back in favour after viewers branded her “rude” last night.

Read more: Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne as medics on red alert amid health issues

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of the series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!