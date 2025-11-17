I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge retches in first look at tonight’s eating trial as Ant McPartlin in hysterics

Angry Ginge was left retching after taking part in the first eating trial of I’m A Celebrity 2025.

The long-awaited 25th series returned to ITV on Sunday (November 16). From Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook to Angry Ginge and Lisa Riley, the camp is filled with many familiar faces.

And the end of the instalment, it was revealed that Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax would be taking part in the first trial of the series.

And in a preview for the trial, things took a stomach-churning turn when Angry Ginge had to eat a camel toe…

The content creator was left squirming (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge retches during eating trial

In Monday’s episode (November 17) of I’m A Celebrity, Ruby and Angry Ginge attempt to win stars for camp by taking part in the eating trial called, The Divey.

On the menu for the two famous faces were a variety of stomach-churning dishes. And, unfortunately for Angry Ginge, he was tasked with eating a camel toe infused with cockroach smoke.

“Oh my Lord,” Angry Ginge said after being given the dish. Ant clarified: “Not the hairy bit, just the fleshy bit.” Ruby then chimed in: “Think of it as cheesecake!”

Ant couldn’t contain his laughter (Credit: ITV)

Ant reacts as Angry Ginge left squirming

Getting stuck in, Angry Ginge started using his knife and fork to cut up the piece of meat.

However, as he bit into it, the content creator started retching – much to the host’s delight. Ant burst out in laughter while Angry Ginge squirmed.

“I can’t explain how that feels or tastes,” an unimpressed Angry Ginge said, to which Ant replied: “Like a camel toe?” Angry Ginge quipped: “Spot on.”

Ant then declared: “The good news is if you like it there’s still a little bit there that you’ve got to eat,” as co-host Dec laughed along.

Ruby left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

Ruby under fire on first ep of I’m A Celebrity

Meanwhile, following the first episode of I’m a Celebrity, it didn’t take long for fans to share their complaints, particularly about Ruby Wax.

When Ruby met some of her other campmates — Lisa Riley, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne and Angry Ginge — fans noticed Ruby kept pointing out that Angry Ginge, who is much taller than her, kept standing in her way.

While the 72-year-old comic may have been joking around, fans were not pleased with how he was treated.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell if Ruby was serious about telling ginge to move out of the way. But either way, she is gonna be a problem I can already tell. She’s arrogant and rude so far,” one user wrote on X.

“Not Ruby being rude to Ginge, we will not stand for it,” another person shared. “Ruby is coming across really rude,” a third remarked.

That said, Ruby already has many supporters championing her in the series.

“Ruby Wax is going to be fun,” one viewer insisted. “I’m saddened that people don’t get Ruby’s sense of humour yet…. Give her a chance people,” another shared. “Ruby Wax is my queen of the jungle,” a third expressed.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 17, 2025.

