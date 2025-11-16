Complaints pour in during I’m A Celebrity 2025 launch as viewers demand a change

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens, and already, viewers were complaining minutes into the new 2025 series.

After announcing its star-studded line-up earlier this week, the long-awaited 25th series returned to ITV on Sunday (November 16).

From Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook to Angry Ginge and Lisa Riley, the camp is filled with many familiar faces.

Ant and Dec returned as hosts (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 launch show

With hosts Ant and Dec back at the helm, fans watched I’m A Celebrity kick things off in its traditional way with each celeb parachuting out of a helicopter.

When Ant and Dec informed the cast that they would need to jump mid-air, several members seemed shocked, even though each year’s launch show starts the same way.

The celebs jumped out of a helicopter (Credit: ITV)

However, viewers weren’t buying their response, insisting it is expected when signing up for the show.

“#ImACeleb Why are they screaming? They always parachute out ffs,” one user wrote on X.

“Did they really think they could just casually just get out the helicopter though,” another person shared.

“There’s no way they’re actually surprised that they’re having to jump out of the helicopter that’s literally #ImACelebstandard,” a third remarked.

“Always so shocked about being thrown out of a helicopter like they don’t do this every single year,” a fourth said.

“Why do they act shocked when this happens every season? #ImACeleb,” a fifth expressed.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the launch (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s about time they changed the launch show’

On the other hand, others demanded the show switch things up.

“Can they change the formula a bit? They jump out of a helicopter every year,” one insisted.

Another user replied: “Yep, so boring lol.”

“Really, helicopter jumps again?? Surely you can think of something better after all these years…” a third declared.

Meanwhile, a fourth person said it was “about time they changed the launch show with something that doesn’t involve jumping out of a helicopter.”

Tonight’s launch was 35 minutes longer than its usual 1-hour episode.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1

