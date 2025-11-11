Roman Kemp shares savage response to ‘nepo-daddy’ Martin signing up for I’m A Celebrity

Roman Kemp has responded to his father, Martin Kemp, signing up for I’m A Celebrity in the most hilarious fashion.

After much speculation, ITV finally announced the confirmed who will be entering the jungle this year last night (November 10). From social media star Angry Ginge and rapper Aitch to Loose Women panelist Kelly Brook and former Lioness Alex Scott, the star-studded line-up is filled with a mix of familiar faces.

Following rumours, singer and actor Martin was finally able to reveal he had signed up to the show. And his son Roman certainly had something to say about it…

Roman Kemp reacts to Martin’s I’m A Celebrity stint

Once the announcement was made, Martin shared his official I’m A Celebrity photo wearing his jungle gear on Instagram.

“I’m heading into the jungle!” he wrote, adding a palm tree emoji.

“People keep asking if I’m scared of snakes or spiders… The truth is, I’m more scared of Roman’s face if I don’t make it as far as he did,” Martin continued.

Roman previously appeared on the 19th series of the show in 2019. He finished in third place behind Corrie actor Andy Whyment and winner Jacqueline Jossa.

Following Martin’s post, Roman immediately took to the comments section and took a savage swipe at his dad.

“Absolute nepo-daddy. Only on there cos his son’s on The One Show,” he wrote.

‘The lengths he goes to avoid me these days’

However, Roman didn’t stop there. Also, on his Instagram Story, he shared Martin’s post and added another remark.

“The lengths he goes to avoid me these days…” he wrote.

“Love you mate, say hi to my hammock,” Roman continued.

Martin’s older brother, Gary Kemp, also commented on his post, writing: “Winner!”

Meanwhile, Martin’s daughter, singer Harleymoon Kemp, added: “#KempOfTheJungle.”

I’m A Celebrity 2025 starts on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

