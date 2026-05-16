Strictly fans divided as Josh Widdicombe ‘revealed’ as third host joining Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe

Josh Widdicombe has reportedly landed the role as the third and final host on Strictly Come Dancing 2026 – but fans are rather divided.

This week, it was claimed Emma Willis and pro dancer Johannes Radebe had been picked as new hosts for the glitzy BBC One show, replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Now, it looks though that Josh is rounding off the trio after he “nailed the chemistry tests”.

> eight=”784″ /> Josh is reportedly joining the Strictly family (Credit: ITV)

Josh Widdicombe ‘set to be third Strictly host’

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down as Strictly hosts last year. Their replacements have yet to be confirmed but there have been a ton of celebs rumoured to be taking on their roles.

Recently, it was reported that Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe were set to become the new hosts.

And according to insiders, comedian and presenter Josh has now been picked as the third and final host.

“Josh has been offered the job alongside Emma, and it’s his for the taking. He entered the running a little later than the others, but he nailed the chemistry tests,” a source told The Sun.

“Josh is so good at live TV thanks to co-hosting The Last Leg on Channel 4, and he’s also quick-witted, kooky, awkward and funny.”

He previously appeared on the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Josh ‘can bring the comedy they need’

The insider also added: “He can bring the comedy they need like Claudia Winkelman did in the ‘Claudatorium’ while Emma is seen as the sensible one, like Tess Daly.”

Josh previously appeared on Strictly in 2024 for the Christmas special. His pro partner was Karen Hauer and they bagged an impressive 36 points for their Charleston. However, they lost out to drag legend Tayce.

A BBC Spokesperson said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Following the news of Josh’s new reported Strictly job, fans of the show quickly shared their thoughts online. And the reception was mixed…

‘Not Josh!! Defo not the right fit!’

“Josh Widdicombe?! Whoever thought that was a good idea needs sacking!! Especially when you have Mel Giedroyc, Zoe Ball etc!” declared one person on X.

Another chimed in: “Immediately no.”

A third mused: “I’ve never watched Strictly Come Dancing. But I will be watching it even less now if Josh Widdecome is on it.”

A fourth said: “Not Josh!! Defo not the right fit!”

However, other fans rushed to support and defend Josh with one person writing: “People on here are so mean.

“Literally whoever the BBC picked the comments would all be ‘I’m not watching anymore.’ ‘This is the end of Strictly’, ‘what a bad choice’ wah wah wah. They couldn’t win. Emma and Josh are both fantastic live TV presenters, give them a chance!!”

Someone else penned: “I tell you what, shall we see how Josh fares first before everyone hangs him out to dry.

“Apparently he blew the production team away. And they, are they not, the people who put this show together for the last however many years for us to fall in love with it in the first place.”

Read more: Every single star in the running to appear on Strictly 2026

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