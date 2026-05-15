What Chris and Gia really said about Scott’s brother as MAFS Australia feud explodes

MAFS Australia delivered one final explosive showdown as Scott confronted Chris over shocking comments made about his brother.

The hit reality series may now be over, but the drama certainly wasn’t done. During Stan’s final After The Dinner Party episode, tensions flared when Scott came face-to-face with Chris over remarks made during a TikTok Live with Gia and her friend Will.

Gia chose not to return for the final special after being heavily criticised during her previous appearance. But that didn’t stop the fallout from her actions, as Scott made it clear he was furious over what had been said about his brother.

Chris tried to defend his comments (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Chris and Gia say about Scott’s brother?

In the final weeks of the experiment, Gia and Chris formed a close friendship. But even after filming wrapped, the pair remained at the centre of controversy.

On a TikTok Live the night before the reunion, Chris and Gia joined Gia’s friend Will for a discussion that quickly turned to Scott and his family.

Gia prompted the conversation by saying: “You know Scott, so let’s talk about it shall we?”

Will then began making a series of comments about Scott and his relatives. Speaking about Scott’s brother, he said: “I found out his brother has three kids from two different women. The other one has another with some druggo.”

Throughout the conversation, both Gia and Chris laughed. Gia appeared to encourage the discussion, responding: “Oh my God, the tea.”

Chris then asked: “Was his brothers hot?”

When Will said he found one of Scott’s brothers attractive, Gia added: “The one with the missing and buck teeth and was on drugs?”

Chris followed up by joking: “You clearly just like the bogan boys.”

Scott was fuming at Chris (Channel 4)

One last MAFS Australia showdown as Scott confronts Chris

The comments soon reached Scott, and he wasted no time addressing them when the cast reunited.

When asked why he believed Gia was absent from the final special, Scott replied: “Probably because of what she said about my family online. Chris, do you want to say what that was about? My own brother.”

Chris revealed he had already sent Scott a message earlier that day.

He said: “I’m not sure if you have checked your phone but I sent you a text message apologising a few hours ago.

“What happened was I jumped on a live with Gia, she then added Will. He started talking about the wedding day and who was there.”

But Scott was in no mood to accept excuses.

He told Chris: “When people talk about my family like that, that is my line in the sand. That is disgusting. Do you know how much that hurts me? You are friends with this person. It’s not on.”

Chris attempted to explain that he felt he was “guilty by association”, but the hosts quickly challenged that defence.

Although Chris apologised, Scott made it clear just how deeply the comments had affected him.

“It’s my family. You don’t talk about my family,” he said.

Chris later insisted that he had actually been trying to leave the livestream when the discussion about Scott’s brother began.

For Scott, however, the damage had already been done, bringing one final and highly emotional confrontation to the end of this dramatic MAFS Australia season.

Read more: The ‘unhinged’ reason Juliette wasn’t at the final MAFS Australia Commitment Ceremony: ‘I thought she was going to slap me!’