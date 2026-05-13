‘Still being ironed out’: Huge ‘issue’ BBC bosses face as Johannes Radebe poised to join Emma Willis as new Strictly host

The BBC is facing a bit of a problem when it comes to the new Strictly hosts, amid claims pro dancer Johannes Radebe will be announced as Emma Willis’ co-presenter.

Speculation has reached fever pitch over who will take over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. They left the show at the end of the 2025 series, leaving a gaping hole at the centre of the BBC ballroom show.

Now, with the two new Strictly hosts set to be announced any day, BBC bosses are thought to be facing behind-the-scenes issues as they “iron out” the details ahead of the much-anticipated announcement.

Emma Willis is widely believed to be the new Strictly host (Credit: Splash News)

Speculation over new Strictly hosts

Earlier this week, it was ‘revealed’ that Emma Willis will soon be announced as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing.

Joining her, it was then reported, will be Johannes Radebe. However, earlier this month, he was announced as one of the pro dancers for the 2026 series. So what will happen if JoJo does become host? Will he still dance on the show? What type of role will he take on alongside Emma?

Fans are speculating…

“Why would they announce the returning pros before the hosts if they were going to do this?” asked one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “Literally, if this was an option wouldn’t they just hold off on making the returning pro announcement?” A third agreed and said: “Surely this conversation would have come up before he signed a pro contract that was announced not even a week ago?”

‘They did this with Anton and Janette’

Others, however, pointed to Anton Du Beke’s appointment as a judge, and Janette Manrara’s promotion to host of It Takes Two. Both happened in 2021… months after they were announced as pro dancers for that year’s series.

In March 2021, both Anton and Janette were on the BBC’s official pro dancer announcement. Months later, in June, Janette was moved to It Takes Two, and Anton temporarily replaced Bruno Tonioli as a judge. He was made permanent the following year.

As a result, fans are speculating the same will happen with JoJo.

“I think they did this before Anton was announced as replacing Bruno,” said one super-sleuth. “They did announce Janette as a pro the year she started It Takes Two,” said another.

Johannes Radebe’s name is the latest in the Strictly hosting frame (Credit: BBC)

Problems ahead of the big reveal?

According to The Sun, Johannes – who joined Strictly in 2018 as a pro dancer – impressed show bosses at the recent chemistry tests.

An insider commented: “Everyone involved in the auditions – including the celebs – are saying the job is going to JoJo.

“During the chemistry tests he was paired up with every other celeb and did incredibly well. They all think he would be the perfect partner for Emma.”

However, the role JoJo will take on appears to be causing a bit of a headache to bosses. Insiders have suggested details are still being “ironed out”, hence no official announcement yet.

“There’s been talk of having him as a roving reporter. He knows the dances better than anyone and is incredibly popular with Strictly fans. Whether he’s going to be a host like Emma or take a slightly different presenting role is being ironed out.”

Read more: ‘New Strictly host’ Emma Willis reveals she’s in therapy

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