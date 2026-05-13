‘New Strictly host’ Emma Willis takes ‘huge step’ as she starts therapy: ‘I’m not cured but I’m on the mend’

Emma Willis, who is widely expected to be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, has revealed she’s started therapy.

The TV presenter, 50, made the admission to husband Matt, during an episode his his podcast On The Mend.

Matt asked his wife: “What action do you take for your mental health?” Emma replied: “Oh I think you do know this, I don’t really take any do I? Well, I do now because I’ve started having therapy, so I suppose that.”

Emma didn’t specify what she’s having therapy for, but the pair have had therapy before, to cope with Matt’s addiction issues.

Emma Willis has revealed that she is having therapy (Credit: Splash News)

Emma Willis in therapy

Matt asked Emma if anything had surprised her about having therapy, with Emma admitting: “I wasn’t surprised when I started therapy because we have done it before, so I knew what to expect. It is weird when it is just you and I can’t blame anything on Matt. I suppose what surprised me is how quickly it works, or how quickly certain aspects of it have worked.

“It is a long process and something you have to work at, but I felt benefits actually quite quickly. I’m not cured, but definite little tips and tricks that help you straight away. So I’m on the mend.,” she quipped, referencing the name of the podcast.

‘Thank you for normalising therapy’

Fans and followers hailed Emma’s honesty. One commented: “Therapy is one the most important and ‘proud of myself’ things I’ve ever done, it has been an essential action for traumatic healing. Well done guys.”

Another said: “Beautiful. The love you guys have for each other… I’m glad to see you both recovering.” A third commented: “Love this – thank you for normalising therapy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On The Mend (@on.the.mend.podcast)

Emma Willis tipped to be announced as new Strictly host

The news of Emma having therapy comes as she is highly expected to be announced as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s been claimed she’s seen as a safe pair of hands, and impressed bosses at the recent chemistry tests.

Read more: Full list of who’s in and who’s out of race to host Strictly Come Dancing

So what do you think of Emma’s admission? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.