Tom and Giovanna Fletcher were supported by fans after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

The wholesome couple first met at Sylvia Young Theatre School in 1998 and later formed a relationship. In 2011, Tom popped the big question, and the pair got married in May 2012.

They share three children — sons Buzz, 12, Buddy, 10, and Max, seven.

Tom and Giovanna share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary

In an Instagram Story shared last night (May 12), Giovanna shared a photo of Tom wearing a crown that read “King Heart” on it.

“14 years wed. I made @tomfletcher this ‘King of my heart’ crown when we had a ‘make the presents’ anniversary about 20 years ago… he still is,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

Elsewhere, Tom also paid tribute to his wife on his own feed. In the early hours of this morning (May 13), Tom shared four selfies with his wife.

In the photos, Tom held up one finger while Giovanna held up four.

“When you get dressed up and go out for your 14th wedding anniversary and don’t take a single photo until you’re back home in your pjs,” he wrote.

“Happy anniversary @mrsgifletcher.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

‘You are so cute!’

Fans were overcome with emotion upon hearing the anniversary news and rushed to the comments section to celebrate with them.

“Best couple in showbiz happy anniversary guys xx,” one user wrote.

“Wow! You are so cute! Happy anniversary! for many more years!!” another person shared.

“Happy anniversary! May you always be patient, kind and honest with each other. Much love to you and your beautiful family, Gi,” a third remarked.

“Honestly, if someone wrote a romance book about your love story, it would be the best romance book ever, hands down!!” a fourth said.

“MAY THIS LOVE FIND ME,” a fifth added.

Read more: Tom Fletcher rushed to hospital after suffering shock eye flare-up: ‘Hate having to come here’

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