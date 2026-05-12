Coronation Street spoilers see ‘overwhelmed’ Will’s trauma deepen with ‘alarming’ new accusation

Coronation Street’s Will Driscoll made a huge and emotional decision in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 12) after finally listening to Tim’s advice and reporting Megan Walsh to the police.

While it was clearly a heartbreaking choice for Will, he realised it was the only way he and his family could begin trying to move on from the ordeal. But despite taking that brave step, things are far from settled as new spoilers reveal Will’s trauma leads to another upsetting accusation next week.

Will was dropped off at the police station (Credit: ITV)

Will reports Megan in Coronation Street

Tensions rose quickly when Tim headed off to take Will to the train station and suddenly received a frantic message from Ben. Although the Glasgow train had already been cancelled, Will was still determined to leave, instantly making Tim suspicious about what was really happening.

Things soon started falling into place. Ben then realised Will’s passport was missing. And, Susie confirmed £2k had disappeared from the safe. It soon became obvious that Will had been planning to run away with Megan.

Desperate to make him see sense, Tim opened up about his own past experience with older woman Tricia. He explained that it was only years later he realised he’d been groomed and taken advantage of as a teenager himself.

But Will remained convinced his relationship with Megan was ‘different.’ They were ‘in love.’ He then pleaded with Tim to drive him to the airport.

In a dramatic twist though, Tim pulled up outside the police station instead.

Although Will was furious at first, Tim’s words eventually got through to him. In emotional scenes, Will finally went inside and reported Megan to the police. He was then met outside with a relieved and emotional hug from his family.

Bethany tries to support Will (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal fresh accusation from traumatised Will

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Megan Walsh is questioned by police. But she’s later released on bail, meaning the nightmare is far from over for the Driscolls.

Ben certainly isn’t willing to let things lie either as tensions inside the family explode once again.

After Megan returns home on bail, Maggie attempts to keep the peace and carry on with a normal family lunch. But things quickly spiral when Megan suddenly arrives, leaving Ben furious.

In front of Ollie and Will, Ben finally blurts out the truth about Megan. Maggie’s horrified as family tensions boil over yet again.

Meanwhile, Will admits he’s overwhelmed knowing Megan is back out on bail. He can’t stop thinking about everything that’s happened.

Ben later tries to bring the family together by suggesting a holiday, but with emotions already running high, more arguments soon threaten to ruin the idea completely.

There’s more concern ahead too when Ben discovers Will has skipped his PE exam and disappeared. Bethany later finds him sitting alone in the precinct and tries to comfort him by opening up about some of her own difficult experiences.

But the situation takes an alarming turn when Bethany gently touches Will’s hand and he suddenly reacts badly, accusing her of touching him up.

As Will’s trauma continues to affect him, can he finally get the support he needs? And will Megan eventually face justice?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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