Coronation Street viewers were left stunned in today’s early ITVX episode (Monday, May 11) as Will Driscoll secretly fled Weatherfield to start a worrying new life abroad with Megan Walsh.

Although his family believed he was heading to Scotland to move in with his mum, Will had very different plans in motion behind the scenes. After saying emotional goodbyes, he climbed into Tim’s cab and quietly booked flights to Paris as he made his dramatic exit.

Megan took the £2k from Will (Credit: ITV)

Will steals £2k from the Rovers

Today, Ben and Eva discovered the pub safe was open, and £2k had disappeared.

Already worried after Ben’s recent clash with Sean, the pair quickly feared the longtime barman had taken the cash in revenge.

Sean was horrified with the Driscolls questioning him, unable to believe anyone would suspect him after spending 20 years working at the pub.

Suspicion soon turned to Will when Eva asked him directly if he knew anything about the missing money. Trying to keep calm, Will insisted he was innocent and even emptied out his bag to prove he didn’t have the cash on him.

What his family didn’t realise, however, was that Will had already passed the money over to Megan so the pair could begin their new life together in Paris.

Megan worried that the truth about the stolen cash would eventually come out, but Will was convinced they’d be far away before anybody pieced it together.

As Will headed upstairs to pack his belongings, it seemed like his risky plan might actually work. Nobody on the Street saw his actual plan coming.

Will left the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Will leaves Coronation Street for new life with Megan

With his bags packed, Will said farewell to his family before climbing into the back of Tim’s cab.

Ben remained concerned about him, grateful that Tim had offered to drive Will to the station personally to make sure he got there safely.

Completely unaware that Will was still in contact with Megan, the Driscolls believed he was leaving for Scotland and preparing for a fresh start with his mum.

But during the journey, Will quietly pulled out his phone and booked flights to Paris, revealing his real intentions.

But, will Will manage to escape Weatherfield for good with groomer Megan Walsh – or will his shocking plan unravel?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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