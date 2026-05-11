‘A kick in the teeth!’ Charlotte Crosby rages as she claims she’s ‘banned’ from The Celebrity Traitors

Charlotte Crosby has claimed the BBC has effectively “banned” her from appearing on The Celebrity Traitors because of her reality TV background.

The former Geordie Shore star said there is a strict “no reality star rule” when it comes to casting the hit BBC series.

Charlotte, 35, also took aim at the show’s decision to cast YouTuber and content creator Niko Omilana, calling it a “kick in the teeth”.

Charlotte Crosby claims the BBC has ‘refused’ to consider her for The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: YouTube/ MTV)

Niko became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the most recent series, with Charlotte suggesting he had “no idea how to make television”.

Charlotte Crosby claims she’s ‘banned’ from Celebrity Traitors

Charlotte shared her thoughts about The Celebrity Traitors during an interview with The Sun. Her comments come as filming gets underway for the second celebrity series following the success of last year’s show.

The cast for the new series has already been confirmed, featuring several major names. Actors Michael Sheen and Richard E Grant are taking part, alongside Coronation Street favourite Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Singer James Blunt has also joined the line up, along with model Jerry Hall.

Charlotte admitted she feels frustrated about missing out and even suggested the BBC may eventually change its approach once they “run out of names”.

She told the publication: “I would love to do that but you do know they’ve got a no reality rule. That is a genuine fact. My agent is on the line and he will confirm.”

Charlotte then criticised the inclusion of content creators like Niko, claiming they “have no idea how to make television”. She called it a “kick in the teeth”, adding that reality stars are “the bread and butter” of television.

The mum of two, who rose to fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore back in 2011, insisted the BBC would eventually “call”, adding: “You’ll always need a good reality TV star.”

The BBC was contacted by ED! but declined to comment on Charlotte’s claims.

The Celebrity Traitors line-up has been announced for series 2 (Credit: BBC)

When does Celebrity Traitors 2026 start?

Filming is currently taking place at Ardross Castle in Scotland for the second celebrity series of The Traitors. Contestants have already been spotted tackling missions while Claudia Winkleman oversees proceedings.

The BBC has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the new series. However, it is expected to follow a similar schedule to last year, with the show likely arriving around October.

Meanwhile, The Celebrity Traitors picked up a major award at the Television BAFTAs in London last night. It won Best Reality programme.

Claudia travelled more than 500 miles from Ardross Castle to collect the award and thanked viewers during her speech.

She said: “It’s such an honour to be part of this extraordinary show.

“Thank you to the people – I hope this isn’t nauseating – who watch and do memes and everything. We see you and we’re incredibly grateful.

“This award is absolutely for our extraordinary cast who played with dignity, with gusto, and with their entire hearts and we love you.”

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