Suspect: Channel 5 announces first-ever drama about Madeleine McCann case and ‘controversial’ interrogation

Suspect, a “shocking” new true crime drama coming to Channel 5, will dramatise the Madeleine McCann case for the first time.

2026 has already delivered a string of fact-based dramas – from The Lady, ITV’s series about Fergie’s former dresser, to Channel 4’s Dirty Business.

Now Channel 5 is entering the arena with Suspect, a limited run of two feature-length films based on real cases – and the first focuses on Kate McCann.

What is Suspect: Kate McCann about?

Suspect: Kate McCann centres on the 48-hour period in which Kate McCann was interrogated by Portuguese police following her daughter’s disappearance.

Madeleine McCann vanished in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. She had been left asleep in a holiday apartment with her siblings while her parents, Kate McCann and Gerry McCann, dined nearby with friends, checking periodically.

By 10pm, she was gone. Three months later, Kate was questioned by police and warned she would be considered an ‘arguida’ (a formal suspect).

According to the synopsis, what began as routine questioning “quickly turned hostile”. Detectives allegedly told her they had evidence linking her to Madeleine’s disappearance and suggested she could face murder charges if she did not confess.

The film focuses on that intense 48-hour period “that threatened to halt the search for Madeleine, and which left the McCanns fighting for their freedom”.

“It’s the story of every parent’s nightmare, somehow getting worse,” the synopsis adds.

Who is playing Kate McCann?

Laura Bayston will portray Kate McCann in what Channel 5 has described as a “raw and visceral” performance.

Bayston previously appeared in Killing Eve, Slow Horses, Doctors and Casualty.

Channel 5 commissioning editor Dan Louw called it a “star-making turn”.

The film is directed by Paula Wittig and written by Philip Ralph. It is based on official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony.

Madeleine McCann has been missing for almost 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will it air?

Suspect: Kate McCann does not yet have a confirmed release date but will air later in 2026 on Channel 5.

Nat Lippiett, head of programmes for Orchard Studios, said: “You might think you know these stories, but these powerful, meticulously researched dramas will surprise viewers by shedding light on the lesser-known moments in these iconic crime cases.”

What is the second Suspect film about?

The second instalment will focus on Tracie Andrews, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1996 murder of her fiancé, Lee Raymond Dean Harvey.

Andrews initially claimed he had been killed in a road rage attack. Detectives later dismantled her account, and she was convicted. The film will chart the shift in the investigation and how Andrews went from key witness to prime suspect.

It will be directed by Grant Armour.

Both Suspect films will air on Channel 5 later in 2026.

