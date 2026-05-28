‘Painful!’: Richard Madeley slammed for ‘Alan Partridge’ documentary as he enters world’s most terrifying prison

Richard Madeley has been branded “Alan Partridge” after appearing sympathetic towards inmates in his Inside the World’s Mega Prison documentary.

The presenter travelled to El Salvador to visit the infamous Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo prison, also known as CECOT.

The maximum-security prison houses thousands of gang members and violent criminals.

Almost all inmates are expected to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Richard Madeley visited El Salvador’s mega prison for a new documentary (Credit: Channel 5)

During the documentary, Richard Madeley shared his shock at the prison’s harsh conditions.

However, some viewers later accused him of sounding “sorry” for the inmates.

Richard Madeley shocked by conditions inside CECOT prison

Inside the prison, Richard was shown huge cells packed with heavily tattooed inmates sleeping on stacked metal bunks without mattresses.

The prisoners are kept under a permanent lights-on policy and are allowed very few personal possessions beyond a Bible.

Reacting to the conditions, Richard admitted the experience had been “more of a shock” than expected.

He said: “Whatever the reason these men are here, we accept they are very dangerous criminals. This is a terrible sight. It plucks at the heart.”

Richard admitted the prison conditions shocked him (Credit: Channel 5)

Richard also questioned prison officers about the strict regime and asked whether such harsh treatment was necessary.

He pointed out that many prisoners would never leave the prison alive.

Richard later admitted he had “never seen anything like this” during his television career.

He also suggested some viewers could see the treatment as “cruel”.

Prison staff defended the conditions and insisted inmates still received food, healthcare and legal access.

Richard Madeley branded ‘Alan Partridge’ in prison show

Following the documentary, viewers took to social media to criticise Richard’s reaction to the prisoners.

Others compared him to fictional character Alan Partridge, portrayed by Steve Coogan, with one saying it was “painful”.

The prison became known for its strict rules and conditions (Credit: Channel 5)

“Did Richard Madeley just say ‘holy cow’ while being shown an actual murder? He’s more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge!!!” a viewer said on X.

Another added: “Why is Richard feeling sorry for them monsters!? As it seems from him.”

A third fan said: “Don’t think Richard Madeley would have been so sympathetic if one of his kids was one of the victims of any of those monsters.”

And someone else wrote: “Watching Richard Madeley in one of the world’s strictest prisons. Absolutely fascinating documentary. He reminds me of the real Alan Partridge.”

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