When is Sharon Watts returning to EastEnders after leaving Walford AGAIN? Everything we know about her comeback

EastEnders viewers have already started predicting what’s next for Sharon Watts after the Walford favourite made another emotional exit from the Square.

Sharon made a dramatic return this week for Vicki and Ross’ wedding, delighting fans who had been waiting to see the soap icon back in Albert Square.

But by the end of Friday’s episode (May 28), Sharon was once again saying goodbye. Although thankfully, it won’t be for long.

And fans are also convinced she could be returning with a brand-new love interest in tow…

Sharon arrived this week to surprise Vicki (Credit: ITV)

Sharon returns to EastEnders

Sharon made her EastEnders comeback this week after last appearing in Autumn last year.

Viewers will remember that Sharon fled Walford after discovering that Zoe Slater’s twins were not fathered by her husband Dennis Rickman.

But with Vicki and Ross preparing to tie the knot, Sharon headed back to the Square for the big day — and it didn’t take long for the drama to explode.

In true EastEnders fashion, the wedding descended into chaos after Vicki’s affair with Zack was exposed, leading to rows, punches and plenty of fallout.

Even Sharon was left stunned by the revelation involving her siblings.

Later in the episode, Sharon shared an emotional moment with Phil Mitchell. She apologised for not being there during Nigel Bates’ dementia battle and death.

But despite the emotional reunion, Sharon soon revealed she would be leaving Walford once again.

Sharon left Walford again (Credit: BBC)

When is Sharon coming back?

Fortunately for fans, Sharon confirmed to Phil that she plans to return to Walford in “a month or so” after tying up a few loose ends in America.

Soap expert Sharon Marshall also revealed on ITV’s This Morning that Sharon’s comeback is far from over.

“She’ll be back for a very short stint for the wedding, and then go off. But then she is back for good in about a month’s time,” she explained.

So while Sharon’s latest exit may have been brief, viewers won’t have to wait too long before she’s back in the middle of the drama.

Fans reckon she could bring a new man back with her (Credit: BBC()

Sharon set for new romance?

With Sharon set to return properly soon, some viewers are already convinced she won’t be coming back alone.

Sharing their predictions online, one fan wrote on X: “When she comes back with a new man that’s tall, dark & handsome.”

Others, meanwhile, made it clear they don’t want to see Sharon reunited with former flame Phil again.

“I hope so, I don’t want Phil and Sharon again tbh,” one viewer commented.

Another agreed: “Omg, I’ll be so irritated if the writers decide to go there again.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

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